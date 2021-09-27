5-tips-for-using-the-gopro-app-on-iphone

For GoPro camera users, the GoPro Quik app is a full plate to be explored when editing and exporting your videos. Until last year, GoPro apps existed separately — for transferring media between the camera and your device — and Quik — exclusively for video editing.

Earlier this year, a surprise: the apps have been wisely combined into one, the GoPro Quik, offering both functions for use in the same app, whether just to transfer your media or to already create and export a video bringing together the best moments of your last trip.

However, it’s important to note that some of the app’s native functionality — such as ready-made song or theme insertion — they even offer paid features that require a GoPro subscription. Currently, it costs R$ , 68 monthly or R$ 92,90 yearly and can be purchased through the app itself, billed to your iCloud account credit card. Check out 5 super tips for you to try the GoPro Quik app on your iPhone below:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 1. Set the ideal format for your video Nowadays, due to the popularity of videos found on Tik Tok and Instagram Reels, it is very common that a vertical format is preferred instead of the traditional horizontal format, of YouTube videos, for example. Because of this, if you are interested, click on the “Format” tab ” to adjust your video the way you prefer it to be edited and exported. Definitions 3:4 and 9: 68 are recommended for videos from social platforms like Tik Tok, Kwai and Instagram. Set the ideal format for your video. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) two. Explore songs and soundtracks by themes In the “Music” tab, you can discover ready-made songs and soundtracks that the application itself makes available. To enhance your experience, you can explore different themes — like travel, friends, night, love, outdoors, among many others — to find what you’re looking for for your video editing. Some of the features found here, however, may require a GoPro subscription. Explore music and soundtracks by themes. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) 3. Adjust the total duration of your video

More important than anything is to set the total duration of your video after editing each inserted media of your GoPro — after all, this influences a lot whether people actually watch your content until the end or not. In the “Duration” tab, you can easily move and adjust the timeline to set the ideal total time of your video.

Adjust the total duration of your video. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

4. Explore the app’s theme library

Already in the “Themes” tab, you can enter a theme for your entire edition, which includes openings , special cuts and the finalization of the video. Explore the entire theme library, but keep in mind that, just like the “Music” tab, there are some features that also require a GoPro subscription.

Explore the app’s theme library. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

5. Insert a title at the beginning of your video

Last but not least, it’s always a good idea to insert a title at the beginning of your video, and the GoPro Quik app allows you to add an editable text box in the first few frames. You can also adjust the exposure time at which the title appears by selecting from short, regular or long options.

Insert a title at the beginning of your video. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)