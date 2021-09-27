searching-within-a-google-sheets-file

Google Sheets (Android l iOS l Web) is a service that has replaced Microsoft Excel on many users’ computers. In addition to being completely free and having cloud storage, the platform is functional and very complete. Canaltech, which has already detailed the numerous tools of the service, this time will explain how to do searches inside a Google Sheets file.
The function serves to speed up the search for documents, especially those that have a lot of content and different pages. Check out the complete walkthrough below.
How to search a Google Sheets file
Through the application
Step 1: Go to Google Sheets from your phone and open the file you want to explore.
