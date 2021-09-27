Searching within a Google Sheets file

Google Sheets (Android l iOS l Web) is a service that has replaced Microsoft Excel on many users’ computers. In addition to being completely free and having cloud storage, the platform is functional and very complete. Canaltech, which has already detailed the numerous tools of the service, this time will explain how to do searches inside a Google Sheets file.

    • The function serves to speed up the search for documents, especially those that have a lot of content and different pages. Check out the complete walkthrough below.

      How to search a Google Sheets file

      Through the application

      Step 1: Go to Google Sheets from your phone and open the file you want to explore.

      Open a file saved in the your account. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 2:

        Once this is done, select the three-dot button located in the upper right corner of the screen.

        Open the menu to see the available options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 3:

          on the side tab that will be displayed next, select the command “Find and replace”.

          Select the “Find and Replace” feature. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 4: To do a Google Sheets search, use the search field and type in the term you want to find. Once that’s done, click on the “Search” button located on the keyboard, more precisely in the lower right corner of the screen. With this, the application will identify all the cells that contain the term. Navigate through them using the arrows displayed at the top of the page.

          Search the term you want to find. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          By the Web version

          Step 1: on the computer, access the file and click on the “Edit” menu. Then select the “Find and Replace” option — which can also be enabled via the shortcut “Ctrl+H”.

          For easier access, use the shortcut “Ctrl+H”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 2: In the “Find” section, write the term you want to find in the file. Once this is done, determine the search interval in “Search” and, if you want, use one of the filters shown below. To perform the search, click on the “Search” button.

          Search the term as indicated. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Step 3: With this, Google Sheets will display the cells where the indicated term is present. To navigate between them, click the “Browse” button repeatedly. And, at the end of the search, tap “Done”.

          Close the window using the “Done” button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

          Ready! Now you know how to search within a Google Sheets file.

