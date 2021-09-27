xiaomi-opens-store-in-curitiba-with-promotions-and-brings-redmi-10-to-brazil

Xiaomi opened its first store in southern Brazil last Friday (24), at ParkShopping Barigui in Curitiba, continuing with its expansion project throughout the country. As a result, the Chinese brand now has four stores nationwide, two in São Paulo and one in Rio de Janeiro. The brand said it has an estimate of 1.199 people pass through the store only on the first day.
The store has a wide variety of products on display for customers, ranging from cell phones to smart watches, smart home devices, backpacks, towels and vacuum cleaners. Among the cell phones on display are the Mi 11, Poco F3 , Mi 11T, Mi Note 10, those from the Redmi Note series – including the Note 11 Pro, Note 10S, Note 10 and Note 11 5G, like this such as the Poco M3 Pro, Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3 Pro and the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.
Some of the company’s products were at a discount for the inauguration. The Xiaomi Mi 11, which can be purchased from the online store. brand for R$ 9.599, it is available for R$ 8.299 . See below for other promotional prices:
- Mi TWS Earbuds Basic – from R$ 249 for R$ 179
- Redmi 9T 128 GB – R$ 2.499 for BRL 1.599
The company also brought its new model to Brazil of entry, the Redmi 11. The model has a design that resembles other branded devices, and has a MediaTek Helio G processor79, quad rear camera, the main one being 79 MP, screen 6.5 inches with refresh rate of 88 Hz and battery of 5.11 mAh.
The smartphone arrives in our country with 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage space, already available in the brand’s stores for the price of R$ 1.999.
