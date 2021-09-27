xiaomi-opens-store-in-curitiba-with-promotions-and-brings-redmi-10-to-brazil

Xiaomi opened its first store in southern Brazil last Friday (24), at ParkShopping Barigui in Curitiba, continuing with its expansion project throughout the country. As a result, the Chinese brand now has four stores nationwide, two in São Paulo and one in Rio de Janeiro. The brand said it has an estimate of 1.199 people pass through the store only on the first day.

Xiaomi opens store in Curitiba this Friday with product discounts

Xiaomi Brazil announces the opening of new physical stores in four states

Xiaomi debuts in Rio de Janeiro with its largest store so far

The store has a wide variety of products on display for customers, ranging from cell phones to smart watches, smart home devices, backpacks, towels and vacuum cleaners. Among the cell phones on display are the Mi 11, Poco F3 , Mi 11T, Mi Note 10, those from the Redmi Note series – including the Note 11 Pro, Note 10S, Note 10 and Note 11 5G, like this such as the Poco M3 Pro, Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3 Pro and the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Smart home products, such as lamps and sensors, as well as security cameras, or personal care, such as sponge Facial cleaning and even towels are also available at the store. Xiaomi Store also has an area for smart watches and bracelets, such as Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 4C, power banks, wireless chargers and plug adapters. Of course, there are also accessories for the brand’s smartphones, such as covers and glass films, as well as headphones, cables in general, and an area to demonstrate how your Robot Vacuum Cleaner works Mop. Mi TV Lux was present Just as it happened at the store from Rio de Janeiro, the brand took Mix Fold and Mix 4 for exhibition. The first is the folding of the brand that debuted the liquid lens technology, while the second was the company’s first with a front camera hidden under the screen. But the highlight is really Mi Lux TV, TV with transparent panel. With 79 inches, the TV has a transparent OLED technology that surprises because , even with content being displayed, you can see everything behind it. The side and top edges are quite thin, and it has a large circular base at the bottom for shelter all its components. Visually, more black content is the one that has the most transparency effect, but even in light content you can see it through the TV. Discounted products999

Some of the company’s products were at a discount for the inauguration. The Xiaomi Mi 11, which can be purchased from the online store. brand for R$ 9.599, it is available for R$ 8.299 . See below for other promotional prices:

Mi TWS Earbuds Basic – from R$ 249 for R$ 179

Redmi 9T 128 GB – R$ 2.499 for BRL 1.599

Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential – from R$ 179 for R$ 99

Mi Band 4C – R$ 399 for R$ 179

inFace Facial Sponge – from R$ 279 to R$ 159

Power Bank 5.11 mAh – from R$ 139 for R$ 79

Redmi Note 11 Pro 128 GB – from R$ 3 .299 for R$ 2.299