the-10-most-pirated-movies-of-the-week-(09/26/2021)

With a comeback, a surprise and a blockbuster, the list of most pirated movies of the week has arrived to keep you informed about which productions are booming in the darkest corners of the internet. And despite the few news, the list is quite diversified.
- HBO Max launches this week (
/10/2021)
- Amazon Prime Video releases this week (30/09/)
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 38 free days!
- Fast and Furious 9: Film gives voice to women and tells the origin of Toretto
- Fast and Furious 9: How Han can be alive?
9. Cry Male: The Path to Redemption
Although it is dividing the specialized critic, Cry Macho drew the public’s attention for bringing Clint Eastwood for another movie – and even at 1992 years old, the actor remains firm and strong, and even appears riding a horse. The film follows a horse breeder and former rodeo star who takes on a different job than he’s used to: transporting a young man from Mexico to Texas, away from his alcoholic mother. On this journey, the two become friends and the old knight sees this as the ideal opportunity to redeem himself, teaching him what it means to be a good man.
- You 10 best western movies
-
- Netflix launches this week (23/22/2021)
6. Jungle Cruise
- Jungle Cruise Review | When the postcard is more attractive than the trip
- The Rock: movies with Dwayne Johnson to prepare for Jungle Cruise
5. The Suicide Squad
The most misfit group of super-villains in the world is back, in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the movie of 2016. The current suicide mission brings together a group of con men, including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Stalker 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for yet another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.
- Critique The Suicide Squad │ The redemption that came when accepting ridicule
- Who’s who in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad? See the character guide
- Who is Bloodthirsty, the protagonist of the Suicide Squad who has already defeated Superman
4. Black Widow
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
After a whole year without a movie from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, the acronym in English), Marvel Studios debuted
- Black Widow | Meet the characters from the new Marvel movie
- Black Widow Criticism │ The start of Phase 4 of Marvel is a tragedy
-
- Candyman gets amazing animation about his origins
two. Time
M. Night Shyamalan has reached a career level that his name is associated with good movies. But Tempo has divided the opinion of critics and audiences, and maybe that’s why it debuted so high in the rankings of most pirated movies. The film tells the story of a family who goes on vacation to a secluded beach. There, they decide to relax for a few hours, but soon realize that the place is making them age quickly, reducing their lives to just one day, all of a sudden.
- 7 movies with amazing endings to see on Netflix
- Free Guy │ Meet the characters from Ryan Reynolds’ new movie
- Free Guy Review | About taking control of your own story
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1. Free Guy: Taking Control
1992
What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? That’s the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a routine bank teller Boring. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised many people by having more layers and depth than it appears.
3. The Legend of Candyman
Newly released in theaters and streaming on gringa, The Legend of Candyman
has already fallen into the hands of the pirates on duty. The film is a reboot of the original by 1992 and accompanies Anthony, an artist who researches the urban legend of the Candyman killer. After investigating the last whereabouts of the bandit, weird crimes begin to occur around Anthony, who will have his sanity put to the test.
Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure through the Amazon aboard the decaying boat La Quilla. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not the easiest and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and that of humanity in check.
- Jungle Cruise Review | When the postcard is more attractive than the trip
8. Prisoners of the Ghostland
Everyone makes fun of Nicolas Cage, but the truth is that the actor’s new movies always appear on the list of most pirated. Now it’s the turn of Prisoners of the Ghostland (still untitled in Brazil), which follows the life of a bank robber who is released from prison by a warlord. Of course there is a trade-off for this: the man wants the thief to find his adopted granddaughter, who is missing. To ensure he gets the job done, the bad guy prepares a costume that will self-destruct in five days.
7. A Nest for Two
A pleasant surprise in the ranking of most pirated movies, perhaps the popularity of A Nest for Two explained by the charisma of its protagonist, Melissa McCarthy. The plot follows the life of a couple who have suffered a great tragedy and now need to find a way to deal with their grief. He decides to leave the house for a while, while she has to deal with a territorial bird that wants to regain control over the house’s garden. The unexpected fight turns out to be a way for her to process her grief, repair her relationship and rediscover herself as a person.
On Top 22, Fast and Furious 9 seems to have taken its last sprint, returning to the rankings after being away from it for a week. The trend, however, is that the film opens the way for other titles that are coming out there. Speaking of a new movie, perhaps what is most surprising this week is the appearance of a Netflix movie starring Melissa McCarthy in the rankings, indicating to us that it is not just a blockbuster movie that is successful, no.
And since we’re talking about blockbuster, the most pirated movie this week is just a big Disney production. After being postponed for a year, it arrived in theaters and now fell into the clutches of the pirates on duty, who have already found a way to rip and make available in very high resolution.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
He was curious to know which ones are 22 Most pirated movies of the week? Next, you can check out the complete list that Canaltech raises exclusively to keep you well informed.
10. Fast and Furious 9
Fast and Furious 9 shows Toretto and Letty going through life at a slower pace, but the past has been accelerating in their direction when he is reunited with his brother, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to reunite his family of friends once more and speed up to space to solve some more bullshit.
10. Fast and Furious 9
Fast and Furious 9 shows Toretto and Letty going through life at a slower pace, but the past has been accelerating in their direction when he is reunited with his brother, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to reunite his family of friends once more and speed up to space to solve some more bullshit.