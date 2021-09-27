ps5-stars-doja-cat-clips-and-reveals-the-rapper's-gamer-side

Doja Cat clips are recognized for the artist’s keen aesthetic sense, lots of wigs, flamboyant costumes and, well, repeated PlayStation 5 appearances. Sony’s console became a repeated icon in the rapper’s clips, who even created a fake game in the video for “Kiss Me More”.

The PS5 appeared in the first three clips of the era Planet Her, Doja Cat’s most recent album. The debut was precisely in “

Kiss Me More ”, partnership between the rapper and the singer SZA. The video released in May shows Doja Cat with DualSense in hand, controlling the fictional game “Grab the Fruit” with a mission to make an astronaut collect collectibles across the map .