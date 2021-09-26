how-to-put-a-picture-on-your-google-meet-profile

Since the beginning of 2020, many workers and students needed to migrate their daily journey to the virtual environment. Because of this, platforms such as Google Meet (Android | iOS | Web) had a significant increase in the number of users.

To access it, you only need a Google account. But if you are using your personal profile, it may not have a photo — something that can prevent you from being recognized in classes or meetings held on the platform.

If this is your case, please be aware that this change can be made quickly and conveniently on your Google account via your cell phone or PRAÇA. Check below how to place or change the photo on the Google Meet profile!

If this is your case, please be aware that this change can be made quickly and conveniently on your Google account via your cell phone or PC. Check below how to place or change the photo on the Google Meet profile!

Step 1

: Open the Google Meet app on your mobile and tap your account icon in the upper right corner.

Access the Google Meet app and tap your icon profile (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the opened window then tap “Google Account”.

Then click on “Google Account” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: access the “Personal information” tab in the top menu and tap the “Camera” icon inside the “Photo” section.

Access the tab “Personal information” and tap the “Camera” icon (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: in the pop-up opened then, click on “Set profile picture”.

Click on “Set profile picture” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: select whether you want to take a picture with your cell phone camera or choose one from the gallery.

Take a photo or choose one from your gallery (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6 : adjust the photo to fit it and, when the adjustments are finished, t what in “Accept”. The photo will be updated within two days, so please continue using the platform as usual. Adjust the photo in the frame and tap “Accept” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to put picture on Google Meet profile on PC Step 1 : through a web browser, access Google Meet, click on your profile icon and click “Manage your Google Account” to change the photo. If your account does not have a photo, click directly on the indicated “Camera” icon.

Click on your profile icon and select “Manage your Google Account” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : with the Open your account tab, click on “Personal information” in the left menu. Access the “Personal Information” tab in the left menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: click on the “Camera” icon inside the “Photo” section.

Click on the ” Camera” to place a picture on the Google Meet profile (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: in the opened window then click on “Add profile picture”.

In the opened window, click on “Add profile picture” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5 : Select whether you want to choose a photo from Google Photos, upload or take one with the PC camera. Select a method to add the image (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 6 : load the image and wait for the upload to complete. Upload the photo and wait until the upload is finished (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 7 : adjust the image within the frame and click “Save as profile picture”. Fit the photo in the frame and click “Save as profile photo” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 8 : Once this is done, your profile picture will be updated soon, and the deadline is two days. Click on “I understand” and use the platform normally. Wait until the image is changed in the profile (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

If, in addition to the photo, you also need to change your username on Google Meet, check it below as:

Done! Now you can add a photo to your Google Meet profile on mobile or PC.