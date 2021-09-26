where-does-outer-space-begin?

If someone asked you to indicate where outer space begins, what would you do? The answer can vary greatly depending on the person we ask. In fact, it depends on what is meant by “space” and “beginning”. What beginning are we talking about? And what definition are we giving to the term “outer space”? Well, let’s try to unravel these questions in the next few lines.

Why is space so cold if the Sun is so hot?

The 20th century brought us one of the greatest revolutions in the history of human science — Albert Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, which did not it just showed how gravity works on a grand scale, how it revealed that space and time are inextricably linked. It is impossible to disassociate both when talking about the universe. If you travel to other planets, you will also be traveling through time.

Soon after General Relativity came another great scientific revolution: the Big Bang. Until the beginning of the 20th century, the universe was considered static. In 1929, however, Edwin Hubble found that the universe was expanding, an idea that shocked some of the scientists of the time, but “illuminated” the minds of others. One of these “others” was Georges Lemaître, a priest and physicist.