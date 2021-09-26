Where does outer space begin?

If someone asked you to indicate where outer space begins, what would you do? The answer can vary greatly depending on the person we ask. In fact, it depends on what is meant by “space” and “beginning”. What beginning are we talking about? And what definition are we giving to the term “outer space”? Well, let’s try to unravel these questions in the next few lines.

    The 20th century brought us one of the greatest revolutions in the history of human science — Albert Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, which did not it just showed how gravity works on a grand scale, how it revealed that space and time are inextricably linked. It is impossible to disassociate both when talking about the universe. If you travel to other planets, you will also be traveling through time.

    Soon after General Relativity came another great scientific revolution: the Big Bang. Until the beginning of the 20th century, the universe was considered static. In 1929, however, Edwin Hubble found that the universe was expanding, an idea that shocked some of the scientists of the time, but “illuminated” the minds of others. One of these “others” was Georges Lemaître, a priest and physicist.

    Lemaître suggested that if the expansion of the universe could be projected back in time (like a VHS tape rewinding from end to end beginning), it would be smaller. The longer in the past, the smaller the universe, until at some point the entire mass of the universe would be concentrated in a single point, a “primitive atom.” Here is the “embryo” of the Big Bang idea, confirmed in several ways.

    Timeline from the Big Bang to present times (Image: Reproduction/ NASA/ESA /A. Field)

    One of the confirmations from the Big Bang came in 1929, with the discovery of the cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB), an electromagnetic radiation predicted by scientists trying to demonstrate the theoretical model of the Big Bang. The following year, the then young Stephen Hawking delivered his doctoral thesis demonstrating that the idea of ​​a stationary universe is untenable in the face of observations.

    These concepts will be useful if we want to understand where space begins — or rather, to understand this question in the various interpretations we can have of the opening question in this article. When we think of the Big Bang, for example, we may have a tendency to imagine that it took place in some specific place in the universe, a place where we cannot see even with large telescopes, due to the staggering distance.

    This notion can intensify when we read news about objects like quasar J660-1806, located more than 22 billions of light years away from Earth, and almost as old as the universe. If we think only in three dimensions, we run the risk of concluding that the quasar is located close to where the Big Bang occurred. However, we couldn’t be more wrong. Also because, you see, our own galaxy also has more than 13 billions of years!

    The light of the quasar J660-1806 took more than 13 billions of years to reach us and , so it has been around for more than 13 billions of years. We know this because light has a constant maximum speed in the vacuum of the universe, so it takes a year to travel through a light year. The account is that simple. But we have to consider one very important thing: the Big Bang is not an explosion that spread matter through space — it is space itself! Or rather, the event that made the space expand exponentially at an extraordinary speed.

    Detailed chronology of events right after the Big Bang (Image : Reproduction/The Ohio State University)

    Since then, it has continued to expand more and more, an expansion that lasts 11, 8 billion years. This means that you, me, the Earth, the Sun and the Milky Way are just in a space that already existed at the Big Bang, but that has expanded enough to fit all these cosmic objects that enchant us during a night clear of clouds and fog. This is why we cannot point to the direction where the Big Bang occurred. In a way, we are at the place where it happened.

    It is also for these same reasons that the cosmic background radiation (the “fossil” of light left over from the Big Bang) is observed in any direction in space where we look—with large telescopes, of course. Thus, the most appropriate way to ask about the beginning of the universe is not “where” but “when”. This is also true for “where does space outside Earth begin?”, because the Earth is immersed in this space, which is the very expansion that resulted from the Big Bang.

    The space where our little one The pale “dot” we call a planet already existed in the Big Bang. It makes no sense to ask where it starts, because we have no external reference to the cosmos. We are in the same universe, where the space between galaxies increases, and where energy and matter are changing all the time.

    Where is the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere?

    SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, which took civilians to space (Image: Reproduction/DrSianProctor/Twitter)

    Well, if your question is where the domains of the Earth’s atmosphere end, perhaps the answer could be more objective — but it isn’t! The boundary between our atmosphere and outer space (from the English “outer space”, which literally means “outer space”) is also quite relative. It was not enough to know that the “external space” is nothing else where we are immersed, there is also no exact definition for this border.

    There are some international treaties that define “space” as something free for exploration and use by all (as long as it is not used for military purposes), but this does not apply to sovereign airspace above nations, for example. Therefore, countries define their own limits and the laws that govern airspace and outer space are different. So where does a country’s airspace end and space begin? This is a political issue, and some countries, like the US, have resisted the idea of ​​delimiting borders.

    It is also difficult to define these limits through the atmosphere, because it doesn’t end up “out of nowhere” , but gradually diminishes until it becomes a thin layer in space. If we take this definition literally, many satellites, and the International Space Station itself, would still be on Earth rather than in space. But things are more complicated than that.

    Some experts might also say that space starts at the point where the atmosphere alone is not enough to support a spaceship at suborbital speeds. The opposite may also be true — there must be a limit where satellites can no longer orbit. If we observe the flight of all satellites with publicly available data, we realize that they can orbit the planet countless times below an altitude of approximately 80 km, but those who dipped below 100 km met a quick and fulminating end, most of the time.

    Apparently there are few atmospheric effects above 13 km of altitude. But maybe there is not much interest from companies, organizations and countries in establishing this limit. On the other hand, as space tourism becomes more and more real, the debate may be amplified. After all, if you pay a fortune to go into space, you’ll probably want to make sure you’re actually off planet Earth. a lot of confidence that our planet’s boundary with “outer space” is this or that altitude.

