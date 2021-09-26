what-is-spotify-greenroom-and-how-it-works

Spotify Greenroom (Android | iOS) is a group audio chat room app created by the streaming company. The service is Spotify’s response to the Clubhouse (Android | iOS), an app that achieved great popularity in the beginning of 2021 and drew attention to the group conversations.

It’s not hard to find other platforms that try to replicate the Clubhouse formula: Twitter has Espaços, Discord has launched a similar feature in communities, and Telegram has also inserted audio chats for groups or channels. The Greenroom, launched in June of this year, seeks to connect the community through common themes, mainly involving sports, culture and music. Learn more about the app!

Spotify Greenroom: how it works

It is not necessary to receive one invitation or have a Spotify account to use Greenroom. Anyone who is registered with the streaming service can use the same access credentials to login to the application. Right after creating your profile, you need to choose your main interests. For this, the app offers different categories about entertainment, sports, leagues and favorite music styles.

The Greenroom home screen displays the rooms live at the moment and gives you the option to switch to a tab with only rooms referring to your groups — in this case, the interests marked when setting up your profile. In addition, you can access a calendar icon to check some of the conversations scheduled for the next few days on the platform and save the events in your calendar.

After entering a room, it works very similar to the Clubhouse. People are divided into hosts, speakers and listeners. Any participant in the room can interact: just raise your hand to ask to speak and wait for the host profile’s decision to do so.

In the Greenroom, users can also create their own room. It is necessary to link the chat to one of the groups and the platform offers the option of recording the conversation, if you want to use it later as a podcast. The application only has an English version.