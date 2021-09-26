why-has-china-limited-tiktok-to-40-minutes-a-day-for-kids?

Want to stay inside the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Impacts on mental health

To understand the impact of this measure, Canaltech

spoke with specialists in early childhood education and in mental health. Psychoanalyst and PhD in Psychology from USP Leonardo Goldberg explains that the phenomenon of social networks generates a “collapse” between public and private because it demands attention, engagement, content production and exposure from the person. “The effect of this is accelerated subjects, afraid of exposure and with a certain “laziness” of everything that does not concern the next show or scandal of the networks”, analyzes the specialist.

A child psychologist Alessandra Araújo believes that it is necessary to be restrained in the use of technologies for children, whether on social networks or in more traditional media such as television and cell phones. some pathologies”, he explains.

Very young children tend to be more affected by social networks (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay)

For Araújo, if used in the correct dosage, the technologies help to sharpen the brain area responsible for the development of intelligence, which helps in logical reasoning, text interpretation, problem solving. but even in learning a second language. “Like going to the classroom, screen stimulation also requires rest to absorb content”, ponders the specialist.

On the negative side, the psychologist points out the high release of the hormone dopamine in the brain of children, which leads them to be extremely compatible and to compare themselves at all times with the another, which generates frustration when the expected result is not achieved. “Children and teenagers who stay a lot in front of the screens become more depressed, anxious, apathetic people, suffer eating disorders, drop in school and social development (antisocial), become more vulnerable people”, he sentences.

According to Goldberg, TikTok’s popularity is due to a radical repeating model reminiscent of slot machines, which are equally addictive for the elderly. “The subject makes the same movement, consumes content similar to each other and, in a way, seeks novelties in a model that, due to the structure itself, would not be able to accommodate. Tiktokization is precisely the transmission of information in minimal units, through a format that does not demands so much attention or spectator activity”, he explains.

The format of the network also influences

It is important to emphasize that the format of social networks has a direct influence on the way users are positioned. Twitter and Instagram are ideal territories for “cancelling” the most toxic behavior, while Pinterest and LinkedIn are much friendlier networks.

The TikTok, for being a phenomenon more recent, it’s still halfway, but it’s used by pedophiles and recruiters because it gathers a very young audience — there were more than seven million accounts excluded in the first semester for not having a minimum age of 11 years old. However, the network uses the image of people in excess, including children, which can generate attacks on physical attributes and malicious comments.

Dragging up is passive and puts children in a comfort zone (Image: twenty22photos/envato)

In addition, there is the problem of passivity regarding the content, which can trigger problems in children, according to Alessandra. In the expert’s view, the current moment of social distancing has made human beings adopt passivity to stay in the “comfort zone”. “For those people who already have a certain shyness, reinforces the need not to develop their social skills, because I can have fun without having to interact,” he concludes.

It’s no wonder that the Chinese social platform invests in tools to curb attitudes toxic, such as successive attacks by a single user or massive attacks against someone’s image. The network also started to display a warning for the user to reconsider an inappropriate post, with profanity or that could be considered rude.

ByteDance recently launched its third video application: “Xiaoquxing”, aimed at education and a young audience. With short videos, the idea is to allow the youngest ones to expand their horizons, discover interests , gain knowledge and explore the world in a fun way.