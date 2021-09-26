why-has-china-limited-tiktok-to-40-minutes-a-day-for-kids?

ByteDance, owner of TikTok and its Chinese version called Douyin, has launched a new mode specifically aimed at children and teenagers under
- ways to make TikTok a more secure and private platform
- TikTok is accused of displaying hidden advertising to children
- TikTok may collect biometric data from users, including faces and voice
The objective is to avoid excessive exposure of young people and curb practices such as harassment, bullying and exploitation sexual. “Youth Mode” will automatically be applied to users tied to a Chinese government authentication system, which has required verification since last year. Children who have not yet completed their TikTok registration will need to do so to be submitted to the new rules or will have their account suspended.
To reduce the impact on children and adolescents, the Chinese government has taken drastic measure (Image: Not Enough Nelsons/YouTube)
This announcement is not surprising, after all Chinese authorities have intensified the repression of the use of technology by the younger public. With stricter laws, the Beijing government has restricted minors from 18 years of weekday video game play — they can only enjoy one hour on Fridays and on weekends or holidays.
Want to stay inside the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Impacts on mental health
To understand the impact of this measure, Canaltech
spoke with specialists in early childhood education and in mental health. Psychoanalyst and PhD in Psychology from USP Leonardo Goldberg explains that the phenomenon of social networks generates a “collapse” between public and private because it demands attention, engagement, content production and exposure from the person. “The effect of this is accelerated subjects, afraid of exposure and with a certain “laziness” of everything that does not concern the next show or scandal of the networks”, analyzes the specialist.
A child psychologist Alessandra Araújo believes that it is necessary to be restrained in the use of technologies for children, whether on social networks or in more traditional media such as television and cell phones. some pathologies”, he explains.
Very young children tend to be more affected by social networks (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay)
For Araújo, if used in the correct dosage, the technologies help to sharpen the brain area responsible for the development of intelligence, which helps in logical reasoning, text interpretation, problem solving. but even in learning a second language. “Like going to the classroom, screen stimulation also requires rest to absorb content”, ponders the specialist.
On the negative side, the psychologist points out the high release of the hormone dopamine in the brain of children, which leads them to be extremely compatible and to compare themselves at all times with the another, which generates frustration when the expected result is not achieved. “Children and teenagers who stay a lot in front of the screens become more depressed, anxious, apathetic people, suffer eating disorders, drop in school and social development (antisocial), become more vulnerable people”, he sentences.
According to Goldberg, TikTok’s popularity is due to a radical repeating model reminiscent of slot machines, which are equally addictive for the elderly. “The subject makes the same movement, consumes content similar to each other and, in a way, seeks novelties in a model that, due to the structure itself, would not be able to accommodate. Tiktokization is precisely the transmission of information in minimal units, through a format that does not demands so much attention or spectator activity”, he explains.
The format of the network also influences
It is important to emphasize that the format of social networks has a direct influence on the way users are positioned. Twitter and Instagram are ideal territories for “cancelling” the most toxic behavior, while Pinterest and LinkedIn are much friendlier networks.
The TikTok, for being a phenomenon more recent, it’s still halfway, but it’s used by pedophiles and recruiters because it gathers a very young audience — there were more than seven million accounts excluded in the first semester for not having a minimum age of 11 years old. However, the network uses the image of people in excess, including children, which can generate attacks on physical attributes and malicious comments.
Dragging up is passive and puts children in a comfort zone (Image: twenty22photos/envato)
In addition, there is the problem of passivity regarding the content, which can trigger problems in children, according to Alessandra. In the expert’s view, the current moment of social distancing has made human beings adopt passivity to stay in the “comfort zone”. “For those people who already have a certain shyness, reinforces the need not to develop their social skills, because I can have fun without having to interact,” he concludes.
It’s no wonder that the Chinese social platform invests in tools to curb attitudes toxic, such as successive attacks by a single user or massive attacks against someone’s image. The network also started to display a warning for the user to reconsider an inappropriate post, with profanity or that could be considered rude.
ByteDance recently launched its third video application: “Xiaoquxing”, aimed at education and a young audience. With short videos, the idea is to allow the youngest ones to expand their horizons, discover interests , gain knowledge and explore the world in a fun way.
Prohibiting is not the solution
If there’s something that experts agree on, it’s that just prohibiting or restricting the use has no concrete effects on changing the child’s posture. ance or youth. The use of screens is not recommended for children under the age of two and should be restricted to two or three hours for teenagers aged between 10 and 18 years, according to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).
“More than convincing, it is necessary that the adult really be interested in the child’s world: their learning universe, their social circles, their anecdotes, frustrations, joys. This availability of interested listening is more important than any time interdiction or prohibition”, emphasizes Goldberg.
TikTok also invested in tools to improve the experience of teenagers on the platform (Image: Shingi Rice/Unsplash)
While it looks attractive in China, this idea of restriction should not be expanded to other countries. Leonardo Goldberg believes that this type of deprivation would find no place in Western terrain, mainly because of the political character of free societies. The expert believes that the question is much more sensitive than a mere legal or prohibitive answer.
“Why are children more interested in repetitively swarming images than in the storytelling, family games, rites of passage, team sports or interested parents listening to the entanglements of their children’s universes? Is there room for this in the fast-paced daily life of a tired society? that we must deal” concludes.
Are you for or against the Chinese government’s measure? Leave your opinion in the comments and discuss with civility.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
503310