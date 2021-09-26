the-10-most-watched-series-of-the-week-(09/26/2021)

The month of September is already in the final stretch, but the farewell mood is marked by many news. Many premieres and recent additions to the streaming catalog already appear among the most watched series of the week, which shows that people are getting ready for the October marathons.

Y: The Last Man

, the Star+’s main bet on its debut in Brazil, is in charge of this. The adaptation of the eponymous comic creates a post-apocalyptic scenario a little different from the one we are used to seeing. Instead of zombies or any other such disgrace, the planet is plagued by a disease that kills only men and we follow the story of a single survivor in a world made up only of women.

Still speaking on Star+,

Only Murders in the Building remains firm and strong in popular preference, as well as The Walking Dead

and

American Horror Stories, whose episodes are unpublished. being released weekly on the platform.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! And for those who still doubt the strength of anime, we have two appearances here. In addition to the ever-present Dragon Ball Z, the debut of Bleach on Netflix made the orange-haired shinigami saga guarantee a spot among the most watched series of the week. It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool to make this measurement of movie audience in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and in which streaming content is available . So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series of the week in Brazil. . Icarly The nostalgia continues to speak loudly and iCarly

appears among the most watched series for another week. The children’s sitcom has returned after almost ten years with most of its original cast and returning to the same atmosphere as before. It is a beautiful tribute to the program and a thank you to the fans who spent a lot of time begging for this return.

The only news is the absence of Jannette McCurdy does not return to play the character Sam Puckett. That’s because she took a break from her acting career and even said she’s ashamed of the roles she played as a teenager — including her own

iCarly. But fans disagree, as the show’s presence on our list shows.

The new

iCarly is available on Paramount+ and Oi Play.

9. Bleach

The story of the teenager who becomes a shinigami — a kind of entity in Japanese culture that takes souls to the beyond—it has returned to the Netflix catalog and this has motivated many people to revisit the supernatural adventure. And although

Bleach

follows the formula of fighting animes to the letter, it brings charismatic characters, a very beautiful animation and full of style and an amazing soundtrack that it’s impossible not to get hooked on.

In summary, Ichigo Kurosaki’s saga is almost like a mix of Zodiac Knights with YuYu Hakusho , in which he and his companions go to the world of souls and need to overcome the 10 Soul Society captains in order to save a friend. From there, it’s a lot of beating, special powers and weapons turning into completely insane things. On Netflix, Bleach is available until the fifth season. However, those who prefer to follow the full story can check out the more than 300 episodes on Crunchyroll.

8. Your Honor