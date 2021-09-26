Learn how to access your Android hardware details

Electronics enthusiasts often know various specs of their devices, and choose new smartphones based on performance, battery, screen and other numbers. But, if you need to check some information already with the device in hand, Android offers a specific page that gathers various details quickly and easily. You can access this screen in just a few seconds and with a few simple steps.

How to view hardware details on Android

First you need to access the general settings of the smartphone, simply select the corresponding icon in the application tray. It is also possible to enter the settings menu through the notification center.

(Image: Vinícius Moschen/Canaltech)

Within the settings menu, screen adjustments, storage, battery and others will appear. It is necessary to select the option “About the Phone”, usually located at the bottom of the page. Note that the images are screenshots of a Motorola device, which has an interface very similar to pure Android. Terms and location of commands may vary by phone manufacturer.

(Image: Vinícius Moschen/Canaltech)

The next screen will show various device details such as phone number, SIM status and IMEI, just go to “Hardware information”. As some of this information is confidential, the image has been edited to preserve the user’s privacy.

(Image: Vinícius Moschen/Canaltech)

The smartphone should open a page with various hardware details device such as RAM memory, storage, screen resolution, camera information, SIM card and other data.

(Image: Vinícius Moschen/Canaltech)
Alternative method per application

If the data provided by the system is not sufficient or satisfactory, there is a large number of applications that tend to bring much more complete information about the hardware of Android smartphones and tablets.

The most popular of them is probably AIDA64, which has more than millions of downloads from the Play Store and allows you to identify from simple details such as screen resolution to more complex ones such as enabled sensors and networks supported by the device. The app is free to download, but charges R$ 5,64 for removing ads.

With these simple steps, you can see various details of smartphone components. However, it is necessary to keep in mind that each manufacturer is free to have more or less information within the system, and also provide different paths to reach this goal.

