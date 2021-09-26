learn-how-to-access-your-android-hardware-details

Electronics enthusiasts often know various specs of their devices, and choose new smartphones based on performance, battery, screen and other numbers. But, if you need to check some information already with the device in hand, Android offers a specific page that gathers various details quickly and easily. You can access this screen in just a few seconds and with a few simple steps.

Realme UI 3.0 will be released in October; know what to expect

Twitter features a bundle of news, including more options for monetization

How put the vaccinate sticker on the Tinder profile

How to view hardware details on Android

First you need to access the general settings of the smartphone, simply select the corresponding icon in the application tray. It is also possible to enter the settings menu through the notification center.

(Image: Vinícius Moschen/Canaltech)

Within the settings menu, screen adjustments, storage, battery and others will appear. It is necessary to select the option “About the Phone”, usually located at the bottom of the page. Note that the images are screenshots of a Motorola device, which has an interface very similar to pure Android. Terms and location of commands may vary by phone manufacturer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

(Image: Vinícius Moschen/Canaltech)

The next screen will show various device details such as phone number, SIM status and IMEI, just go to “Hardware information”. As some of this information is confidential, the image has been edited to preserve the user’s privacy.