5-apps-to-get-to-know-your-body-better

Connecting with your body is a very important step for those who are taking care of their health. One of the ways to do this is to cultivate healthier habits during the week, but as adding new things to the routine is not always so easy, today I came to give you some tips!

Did you know that there are several apps that can help you get to know your body better? The idea is that through these applications you can follow and create a healthier routine. Pretty cool, right? Check out some apps in the next lines!

1. Yoga Down Dog (Android | iOS)

Connecting with your body by practicing Yoga exercises can have many benefits. With the Yoga Down Dog app, you can create a fully personalized exercise experience. These practices can be a great option to strengthen your muscles and relieve back pain.

In addition, practicing Yoga can also relieve stress and anxiety during the week. The application has several features such as narration, route tracking and many styles of Yoga. So, it’s worth checking it out!