5-apps-to-get-to-know-your-body-better

Connecting with your body is a very important step for those who are taking care of their health. One of the ways to do this is to cultivate healthier habits during the week, but as adding new things to the routine is not always so easy, today I came to give you some tips!
Did you know that there are several apps that can help you get to know your body better? The idea is that through these applications you can follow and create a healthier routine. Pretty cool, right? Check out some apps in the next lines!
1. Yoga Down Dog (Android | iOS)
Connecting with your body by practicing Yoga exercises can have many benefits. With the Yoga Down Dog app, you can create a fully personalized exercise experience. These practices can be a great option to strengthen your muscles and relieve back pain.
In addition, practicing Yoga can also relieve stress and anxiety during the week. The application has several features such as narration, route tracking and many styles of Yoga. So, it’s worth checking it out!
2. Clue (Android | iOS)
Clue is a perfect app to monitor your menstrual cycles. Here you can discover possible patterns in your cycle and even learn more about how your body works. But, Clue is much more than just a menstrual calendar. The App also has several articles written by experts on topics related to women’s health.
In it, you can set reminders, track your mood, understand your main symptoms and much more.
3. BabyCenter (Android | iOS)
The BabyCenter app is a great app for tracking your pregnancy. With over 185 millions of downloads worldwide, BabyCenter offers several interesting tools. You can check out, week by week, articles, videos and tips from experts about pregnancy.
In addition, BabyCenter also works as a social network, you can meet and follow the experience of other people during pregnancy. The app has other tools like “Contraction counter” and a list of “Baby Names”. So, he’s very complete. Here’s the tip!
4. Nike Traning Club (Android | iOS)
Now if you want to start exercising for a healthier routine, the Nike Traning Club app can be a great option . With more than 185 free workouts for all levels, the app allows you to do exercises customized according to your needs.
Ah! And You can also start at your own pace. After all, the Nike Training Club has video guidance with coaches and athletes during workouts. It’s great for those just starting out!
5. BMI (Android | iOS)
The BMI app is perfect for monitoring your results and the development of your new routine. To use it is very simple, you just need to put some information such as age, height and weight that it will generate data according to the measure of BMI (body mass index). So, it’s worth checking it out!
Ready! Now you know some apps to get to know your body better!
