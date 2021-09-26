apps-can-help-detect-hiv-in-young-people

For the diagnosis of HIV, the self-test is an important ally, as it allows the identification of the virus even before the first symptoms and possible complications of the disease. In this scenario, a Canadian and South African study observed that the use of cellphone applications can accelerate the detection of the AIDS virus, even at an early stage, in younger people, based on an experiment carried out in South Africa.

Published in the scientific journal BMJ Global Health, the study coordinated by McGill University compared the app that supports HIV self-testing — dubbed HIVSmart! — with the conventional test, to measure the effectiveness of detection and define the further treatment of the condition. The conclusion suggests that self-testing strategies, when connected with technology, can accelerate efforts to control virus transmission.

Research tests the positive impact of applications for the early diagnosis of HIV infection in young people (Image: Reproduction/Jcomp/Freepik)

It is worth remembering that, for the end of the HIV epidemic, UNAIDS – the United Nations program – defends that treatment for the infection must be available to everyone, which is still not reality, even after 40 years after the discovery of the infectious agent.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In addition, the goal 90-90-90 by Unaids. This means that the disease will only be controlled, on a global scale, when: 40% of people living with the virus know the its diagnosis; 40% of those infected are undergoing treatment; and 40% of people are virally suppressed. With the use of adequate medication and stability of the infection, the patient becomes undetectable and stops transmitting the virus.