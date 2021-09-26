learn-how-aquaman-went-from-being-a-joke-to-becoming-a-badass

A lot of people who see Aquaman these days, especially in the skin of Jason Momoa, don’t imagine that, until recently, the character was a constant joke. And there are those who think that it was only with the actor’s interpretation that Arthur Curry became a badass — in other words, a “f*ck” hero. Both notions are wrong, and Canaltech summarizes this ascension journey for you.
Aquaman was created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger in 1941, in More Fun Comics #74, a magazine that distributed short, light stories in anthology format and aimed at younger readers. As you can see in the title itself and in the image below, the publication was linked from the beginning to a certain mood, let’s say, “more obvious” and childish.
Originally, Aquaman didn’t have the background of today, of being a king split between two worlds. Arthur Curry was a scientist trained to survive underwater and communicate with marine life — this is where the iconic images of him “galloping” with seahorses and talking to fish were born. You can’t exactly know why, since it wasn’t known if Aquaman was so popular with kids, but the writers always characterized him in a more childlike way than the other Justice League heroes.
You see, even though Aquaman is one of the founding members of the Justice League, he always was portrayed as a hero fleeing conflict as Batman and Superman took on the bad guys out there. And even with editorial revolutions like the one that happened with the arrival of the Silver Age, between mid- 1950 and 1970, the scientific and more realistic footprint did not affect the character as intensely as teammates like Flash or Green Lantern — during this period, Arthur Curry even had an octopus helper named Topo, who played instruments and sang “Happy Birthday to You”.
Image: Reproduction/DC Comics
At the beginning of the years 1960, DC Comics even tried to impose “more seriousness on the character ”. In this period, his origin was rewritten and he became a bastard son of a human to a woman rejected in the underwater realm of Atlantis. His powers went from just “talking to fish” to being telepathic with marine life. In addition, Aquaman gained super strength and, to be aligned with the heroes of the time, he also had a weakness: if he stayed with his body out of water for more than an hour, he would die.
Initially, after this change, the perception of the character even changed a little. However, that wouldn’t last long, especially with the arrival of a very popular cartoon.
The “orange t-shirt” phase with the Superfriends
All the efforts that some screenwriters have been making to make Aquaman a less laughable hero went down the drain (excuse the pun) with the arrival of the cartoon Superfriends, in the years 1970. The animation, aimed at children and youth, naturally already “nerfed” several heroes and villains, who rarely actually faced each other explicitly. All sorts of violence were diminished, and even the members of the Evil Legion had pretty silly plans for domination — and everyone showed up much longer smiling on the small screens, even Batman and Lex Luthor.
Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros
This scenario was considered perfect for many of the screenwriters to take advantage of Aquaman, which, in the past, already had more stealthy ways to face the threats. So, he always appeared as a support character, always smiling and surfing with dolphins, helping the Justice League with its dominance over marine animals. And, look, how Superfriends was only shown in other countries in the middle of the years 1980, like Brazil, this characterization lasted a long time on TV, the medium with the greatest mass reach in the period.
Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros
The characterization of this supporting hero “good guy” who “talked to fish ”, dressed in orange tights, has become an icon of animation. And, if the jokes among fans were not enough, this image also became a laughingstock throughout pop culture in the following years. From attractions like Adult Swin,South Park and ) Sponge Bob, passing through Cartoon Network’s own vignettes and arriving at Big Bang Theory, everyone was keen to give laughter at the “orange shirt” and its little useful powers in physical combat with criminals.
The attempt to make him a badass in the years 1970
At the end of the years 1970 and beginning of 2000, several of the fans and creators were already fed up with many looking at Aquaman as a laughable character. Then DC Comics started trying to change the image, especially with the release of Legend of Aquaman #1. Its origins were revised, and Arthur Curry went from being a “Nobody” to becoming a lost son of the royalty of Atlantis on the surface.
He had been raised as a wild child by a lighthouse. Later, he would return to Atlantis to claim his place on the throne and command armies of Atlanteans and underwater creatures, acting as a leader. Thus, he stopped being a supporting role and gained prominence, even as a more violent character.
Image: Reproduction/DC Comics
In fact, as in the years 1980 everything was extreme in the superhero comics, which brought more violence and death, Aquaman became much more aggressive — he even spent time without one of his hands, due to a plot where she was eaten by piranhas. And, for some time, the hero went through a turbulent phase, with a harpoon in place of his left hand. ” from Superfriends to the depressive almost-one-handed anti-hero, was considered by many to be a “slash force”. So, not everyone liked this characterization very much — and the jokes involving the character were even more popular.
The rise of Arthur Curry badass over the years 2010
Over the years 2000, Aquaman won a more consistent monthly title, and his background as a member of The royalty of Atlantis was gradually gaining more stuff. The writers started to add more elements of classical mythology and the creatures, as well as the marine scenery, received more details.
And, with the reboot of the News 70
, at the beginning of the years 2000, screenwriter Geoff Johns, who had already revitalized the entire line of Green Lanterns a few years earlier, once again summoned Brazilian artist Ivan Reis to perform a full overhaul on the hero. Thus, Aquaman gained a more imposing version, and his marine life received a first-rate visual treatment, making Atlantis a rich setting for adventures.
Image: Reproduction/DC Comics In the first edition of the new title, Aquaman already said that he did not “talk” to fish; and, by the way, he liked to eat seafood. In one of the fight sequences, Johns reminds the reader that Arthur Curry lives under the pressure of thousands of leagues under the sea. Therefore, when he comes to the surface, his strength and endurance become overwhelming. These and several other details were gradually being deconstructed to be assembled again, in a very inventive and curious way. This phase reminds us that Aquaman is one of the founding members of the League Justice, with a very strong voice in the group; and that he has fought creatures of the “Cthulhu level” and Kraken several times. In addition, the villains and members of his royal family gained much more complexity, especially Mera, who became as badass as Arthur Curry himself.
In the first edition of the new title, Aquaman already said that he did not “talk” to fish; and, by the way, he liked to eat seafood. In one of the fight sequences, Johns reminds the reader that Arthur Curry lives under the pressure of thousands of leagues under the sea. Therefore, when he comes to the surface, his strength and endurance become overwhelming. These and several other details were gradually being deconstructed to be assembled again, in a very inventive and curious way.
This phase reminds us that Aquaman is one of the founding members of the League Justice, with a very strong voice in the group; and that he has fought creatures of the “Cthulhu level” and Kraken several times. In addition, the villains and members of his royal family gained much more complexity, especially Mera, who became as badass as Arthur Curry himself.
To top it off, there would come the “icing on the cake”: Jason Momoa, who it had already been a hit as the barbaric Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, brought this more “animalistic” energy to Aquaman in cinemas, with a tattooed look and nothing “good square” from the days of Superfriends. Momoa’s Aquaman has turned the once-hero of the orange t-shirt joke into a real rockstar. And, to top it off, even in games, as in Injustice; and in animations, the status quo of the hero changed, with a more imposing characterization, like that of a warrior king.
To top it off, there would come the “icing on the cake”: Jason Momoa, who it had already been a hit as the barbaric Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, brought this more “animalistic” energy to Aquaman in cinemas, with a tattooed look and nothing “good square” from the days of Superfriends. Momoa’s Aquaman has turned the once-hero of the orange t-shirt joke into a real rockstar. And, to top it off, even in games, as in Injustice; and in animations, the status quo of the hero changed, with a more imposing characterization, like that of a warrior king.
So, currently, there are those who don’t even remember more that Aquaman was once a supporting cast that was only used when a screenwriter needed comic relief. Even in the comics he came to have a characterization closer to Momoa. And, with the arrival of a new movie, you can bet that the joke season will definitely be over.
