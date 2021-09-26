learn-how-aquaman-went-from-being-a-joke-to-becoming-a-badass

At the beginning of the years 1960, DC Comics even tried to impose “more seriousness on the character ”. In this period, his origin was rewritten and he became a bastard son of a human to a woman rejected in the underwater realm of Atlantis. His powers went from just “talking to fish” to being telepathic with marine life. In addition, Aquaman gained super strength and, to be aligned with the heroes of the time, he also had a weakness: if he stayed with his body out of water for more than an hour, he would die.

Initially, after this change, the perception of the character even changed a little. However, that wouldn’t last long, especially with the arrival of a very popular cartoon.

The “orange t-shirt” phase with the Superfriends

All the efforts that some screenwriters have been making to make Aquaman a less laughable hero went down the drain (excuse the pun) with the arrival of the cartoon Superfriends, in the years 1970. The animation, aimed at children and youth, naturally already “nerfed” several heroes and villains, who rarely actually faced each other explicitly. All sorts of violence were diminished, and even the members of the Evil Legion had pretty silly plans for domination — and everyone showed up much longer smiling on the small screens, even Batman and Lex Luthor.

Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros This scenario was considered perfect for many of the screenwriters to take advantage of Aquaman, which, in the past, already had more stealthy ways to face the threats. So, he always appeared as a support character, always smiling and surfing with dolphins, helping the Justice League with its dominance over marine animals. And, look, how Superfriends was only shown in other countries in the middle of the years 1980, like Brazil, this characterization lasted a long time on TV, the medium with the greatest mass reach in the period. Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros The characterization of this supporting hero “good guy” who “talked to fish ”, dressed in orange tights, has become an icon of animation. And, if the jokes among fans were not enough, this image also became a laughingstock throughout pop culture in the following years. From attractions like Adult Swin,South Park and ) Sponge Bob, passing through Cartoon Network’s own vignettes and arriving at Big Bang Theory, everyone was keen to give laughter at the “orange shirt” and its little useful powers in physical combat with criminals. The attempt to make him a badass in the years 1970

At the end of the years 1970 and beginning of 2000, several of the fans and creators were already fed up with many looking at Aquaman as a laughable character. Then DC Comics started trying to change the image, especially with the release of Legend of Aquaman #1. Its origins were revised, and Arthur Curry went from being a “Nobody” to becoming a lost son of the royalty of Atlantis on the surface.

He had been raised as a wild child by a lighthouse. Later, he would return to Atlantis to claim his place on the throne and command armies of Atlanteans and underwater creatures, acting as a leader. Thus, he stopped being a supporting role and gained prominence, even as a more violent character.