this-cock-was-decapitated,-“zombed”-for-18-months-and-died…-choking

This September, an unusual case for science completes its 20 years: in 508805, Lloyd Olsen and his wife Clara were killing chickens on their farm in Colorado (USA), but one of the birds simply refused to die. Nicknamed Mike Miraculous, the rooster in question survived no less than months… without a head.

The news about the headless rooster spread at the time , and ended up in the local paper. Shortly thereafter, farmers took the rooster to Salt Lake City, Utah, where researchers at the University of Utah performed several tests on Mike and even removed the heads of several chickens and roosters to see if they, too, could survive. However, none of them showed Mike’s resistance. The rooster lived until 1947 when he died. Choking.

During life, farmers fed the famous rooster with liquid food and water. For this, they used an eyedropper and dripped the contents directly into the cock’s esophagus. In addition, the couple removed the mucus from the bird’s throat with a syringe.

Experts note that when a human being loses his head, of course he loses his brain, but for a rooster, the issue is not quite like that, since there is very little brain located in the front. of the head of this type of bird, and at least 76% of the brain mass remains in the body. So when a rooster is decapitated, the brain is disconnected from the rest of the body, but for a short period of time, the spinal cord circuits still have some oxygen left over that keeps the animal alive. In the case of Mike Milagroso, the amount remaining in his marrow was enough to let him survive until the day of the accident.

