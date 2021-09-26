what-is-permalink?

Permalink is the abbreviation for “Permanent Link” , which in turn can be translated as “permanent link”. As its name suggests, this is the full URL that you see in the address bar when opening a website. The pages within a given site usually have different URLs, but each one is permanent.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It’s this “permanent” that makes the permalink what it is: the URL never changes. If the content of a page or website is changed or updated, the link will remain the same.

In a parallel with real life, think of the permalink as if it were a physical address, with a name the street and zip code. Those who live there can move to another place, but that specific address is never changed.

Generally, the permalinks are created automatically by the platforms responsible for the publication from links on the internet. News sites often have the same title and URL. The one in this article, for example, is “canaltech.com.br/internet/o-que-e-permalink.” There are some exceptions — YouTube uses URLs with a different alphanumeric string for each video. then follow this pattern of copying the name or title of the site.