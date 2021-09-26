this-company-wants-to-run-its-pickup-truck-with-solar-energy

If you are one of the many pickup truck lovers, who are increasingly popular with Brazilians, you were excited by the advance of electric vehicles and dream of an even greater economy, you’re going to root for it. so that the novelty created by Worksport will soon show up here. The Canadian company started the pre-sale of a system that wants to make “all pickup trucks in the world run on solar energy”.

Baptized TerraVis, by having been developed in partnership with TerraVis Energy, it is a rear trap made up of solar panels, with the number of plates varying according to the model ordered. These panels collect the sun’s rays and store them in a high-capacity battery, called COR mobile Energy Storage.

To make the pickup run on solar energy, the system has an AC/DC inverter that promises to extend the autonomy of the electric pickup trucks by up to 48 kilometers. Although the number seems small, it has an explanation: the company’s focus, the principle, is the local market and the United States, countries in which pickup trucks are still primarily used as work vehicles, that is, with small displacements during the day.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “Imagine a mobile external blood bank where the power suddenly ran out. We can help with that,” joked Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. “You have access to green energy without a plug. The average American is said to drive 74 miles a day, and we can handle it all with our energy products solar. In fact, this is what is most significant in terms of carbon emissions, much more than the vehicle itself”, he added. Quick change

Image: Disclosure/Worksport