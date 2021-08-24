Indian captain Virat Kohli: You need to keep ego in pocket while batting in England: Virat Kohli; Have to keep my ‘ego’ away while batting in England: Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli: You need to keep ego in pocket while batting in England: Virat Kohli; Have to keep my ‘ego’ away while batting in England: Virat Kohli

Leeds

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said his team is capable of beating an England team with all the main players on their soil but added that it is important to keep your ego away while batting in difficult conditions in England. England went without top all-rounder Ben Stokes and main pacers Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes in the first two Tests and now Mark Wood has also been ruled out of the third Test starting on Wednesday due to injury.

When asked whether this is the right time to beat the opposition and win the series, Kohli was not happy with the question. Kohli said, ‘Does it depend on the strength of the opposing team? Even when the top players are playing, we feel we can beat any team.

“We don’t wait for the opposition to weaken. So I don’t think this is the right question to be asked to a team that has been playing such good cricket for so many years. We do not depend on the weakness of the opposition team, we do not look at any series like this.

Asked about England batting in conditions conducive to fast bowling, Kohli said, “In England you can never say that you are settled at the crease. You have to keep your ego away. The situation here is not like other places where after scoring 30-40 runs you can choose the ball to play the shot.

He said, ‘You have to bat like you did to score the first 30 runs and then repeat the same method as far as possible. Similar discipline and patience are needed in England.

Kohli said, ‘If you don’t have patience in England, you can get out anytime, no matter how experienced you are or how many runs you have scored. You need to make good decisions because the conditions in England are the toughest from my point of view.

No player in the current India team has the experience of playing at Headingley where England have put in some memorable performances. Kohli said that it does not matter to him and his teammates that he has not played Test matches at any venue.

