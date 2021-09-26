health-gyro:-dogs-that-detect-covid;-young-man-with-usb-cable-stuck-in-his-penis

Every Sunday, Canaltech separates the main health news so that, in a few minutes, you can be informed with the highlights of the area and start the week inside. Here at Giro da Saúde, we summarize the five hottest topics of the week, and also suggest a list of interesting news for you to follow at the end of the reading.
New study reveals that Moderna is the most effective vaccine in the US
A recent survey, conducted in the United States, tested the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19 used in the country. The results show that Moderna’s immunizing agent is more effective when compared to the two others used there: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Regardless of the results, it is important to emphasize that all immunizing agents in use in the country protect, safely and effectively, against the coronavirus. Those who were vaccinated with two doses of Moderna had the best protective effect against hospitalizations: the rate of protection against admission to hospitals was 87%. Janssen’s vaccine had an effectiveness rate of 77%. And complete immunization with ComiRNAty, from Pfizer, reduced the risk of hospitalization in 88% in the same period. However, the formula’s protection against hospitalizations has dropped to 75% after four months after the last dose. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! An important fact: this information was collected between March and August of this year. In July, the most infectious Delta variant was already prevalent throughout the country.
Janssen: From New Side Effects to Recent Efficacy Tests
A recent survey, conducted in the United States, tested the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19 used in the country. The results show that Moderna’s immunizing agent is more effective when compared to the two others used there: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Regardless of the results, it is important to emphasize that all immunizing agents in use in the country protect, safely and effectively, against the coronavirus.
Those who were vaccinated with two doses of Moderna had the best protective effect against hospitalizations: the rate of protection against admission to hospitals was 87%. Janssen’s vaccine had an effectiveness rate of 77%. And complete immunization with ComiRNAty, from Pfizer, reduced the risk of hospitalization in 88% in the same period. However, the formula’s protection against hospitalizations has dropped to 75% after four months after the last dose.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
An important fact: this information was collected between March and August of this year. In July, the most infectious Delta variant was already prevalent throughout the country.