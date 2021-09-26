the-most-iconic-sex-scenes-in-games

As Rita Lee says, love is soap opera, sex is cinema. Only in this case, sex is a video game too! In addition to going through the shame of having more people in the room when there is a hot scene in series and movies, you can go through the same situation with electronic games. As we’ve already listed the worst ones, now let’s talk about the ones that make anyone widen their eyes and outline that corner of their mouth smile.

How games use death and violence to talk about life Be that scene where everything is in the imagination and we only see the beginning and the end of the act or the ones we actually see the characters at the height of the action, the Canaltech has separated the best sex scenes from video games below. The videos with the scenes are hosted on YouTube and can only be viewed by adults older than 18 years old. We recommend that the following content not be read by minors . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 6. Assassin’s Creed Origins (2018) Set in Ancient Egypt, the game from the popular Ubisoft franchise is starring Bayek. Together with his wife Aya, they create the Hidden, who later transforms into the Brotherhood of Assassins, to avenge their son’s death. After many conflicts and defeating powerful enemies, there are a moment of peace and the couple embarks on a peak of adrenaline for their achievements, leading an intense moment that would make any Pharaoh jealous. With love pulsing through their bodies, there is almost no time to take off their armor. The emergence not even Osiris knows how it happened (Image: Zanar Aesthetics) See the full scene here. 5. Dragon Age: Origins (2009) In BioWare’s RPG, we can be whatever and however we want, and the same goes for the relationships we want to build. With many possibilities for the player to heal the dragonfire, one of them is the relationship with Morrigan. After a few kisses here and there with the sorceress, the player manages to enchant her and arrives to finally. With a lot of sensuality, the witch makes it worth the effort of the player, but blows out the candles at the end to make everything more intimate. Morrigan checking if the suitor is worthy (Image:Reproduction/Marz)

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2017)

Geralt de Rívia, besides staying in the bathtub, likes some romances between murdering monsters here and there. One of the possibilities is Triss Merigold, one of the first characters he encounters in the game. Advancing in the relationship with her, the player can light the flame of this passion.

When the two characters meet at the lighthouse to give their relationship a new chance, they go right behind their goals fleshly. The power of love between the two is such that they can even change the intensity of the brazier, causing some sailors to get confused with what is happening.

And let’s not forget the scene in the unicorn between Geralt and Yennefer, but let’s face it, the moment with Triss is a little more elaborate.

Love is fire that burns without being seen (Image: Reproduction/IGN)

3. Life is Strange 2 (2018)

Throughout Square Enix’s franchise of choices, love is always in the air, especially since the games are always starred by young people (often full of hormones). In this case, the second game of the main series features brothers Sean and Daniel, fleeing across the United States after the youngest’s telekinetic powers get out of control.

Sean, the eldest, starts the game ready to find the little contact in a ride, but he enters an eternal escape because of family problems. On the way, he encounters wanderers Cassidy and Finn, the two romantic options for the player to flirt — however, Dontnod has only created a sex scene with the girl. Starting with warm kisses in the cold water of the lake, then they warm up in the tent, just as you imagine.

Wet with love (Image: Reproduction/Renato Moura Jr.)

two. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2009)

Of course the famous RPG franchise would appear again, even more so with so many great moments and a vast choice of relationships. Here, let’s talk about Iron Bull, to show that brutes love it too. As Inquisitor, the player can create a romance with the leader of the Qunari.

In addition to cute moments, the post-coital scene with the big guy is extremely funny and worthy of a medieval sitcom. The other members of the group start arriving in the rooms and see the big naked bull on the bed, acting as if nothing is happening.