5-reasons-to-watch-the-dark-house

The Dark House has just been released in theaters surrounded by a lot of curiosity. The film starring Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong) was widely praised by international critics for its proposal and the atmosphere created in the plot — and, in times of cinema’s revival, it was enough to put him on the radar of many people.
- The Dark House Review │ The supernatural and the psychological that explain the same pain
- The08 best thriller movies available on Netflix
- 10 thought-provoking thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video
-
Except that, in addition to the praise coming from outside, there are other reasons why the movie deserves to be visa. Although the story of the teacher who begins to feel a strange presence at home after her husband’s death and discovers the secrets he kept is not that original, the way in which everything is conducted draws attention and the bold ending is something that we find very little out there.
So, if you’re in doubt whether or not it’s worth checking out the feature, Canaltech brings five reasons that can help you decide if it’s worth watching the great suspense of The Dark House.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
5. Flirting between genders
When watching the trailer, you are sure to that The Dark House is a horror movie. However, this is just one facet of the film. The plot is, in fact, a beautiful suspense that keeps the viewer intrigued and tense from beginning to end, but that flirts very well with other genres to compose its story.
Like this, at certain moments, he enters the field of terror and appropriates certain structures and languages to lead the viewer through this supernatural side. In others, he dives into the psychological drama to pull the audience into that more human and personal side of the protagonist.
Interestingly, the film makes all these transitions very well to the point of you wonder what the real genre of the film is. This question is far from being a problem, as it only shows how the script knows how to lead its story through such different fields without getting lost — and with a very clear purpose of its script.
The Dark House plays several clues for you to get lost in the maze created by the script (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)
One of the biggest crimes of a thriller is being obvious. You know that story that halfway through you kill the riddle of what’s happening and everything else becomes just endless spiel? That’s not a problem for The Dark House, which manages to take the plot in unexpected directions and surprise the audience until the last minute.
Throughout the script, the film gives clues about what is really happening with the protagonist and the mystery surrounding her house and her husband’s death. Only, when you think you’ve found the answer, it brings evidence that leads to an entirely different path. And he plays with the viewer until the end.
As much as you are a veteran of stories like this, the surprise at the end is almost inevitable. And it’s not about anything out of the box, as all the clues were presented from the start. The real highlight is the way the script manages to put you inside this maze so that you can’t see what’s ahead.
3. Open end
And this surprise results in a very open ending. Although The Dark House brings answers about the mystery that surrounds the character of Rebecca Hall and her house, it’s up to you to assign meanings to all that and decide what is true and what is not It’s. Or are they all?
As said, the film creates different tracks for you to follow along the plot and, depending on the clues you’ve collected, your interpretation of the ending changes. This makes everything even more interesting, because it leaves you thinking about the script for a long time and wanting to review everything to follow another path and see if the explanations also fit.
This Ambiguity is a very difficult thing to construct and it is even more difficult to make an open ending in this way satisfying. So you can be sure that a lot of people will turn up their noses at the lack of answers in The Dark House, even though they’re all there — even if not obviously. And that’s what makes the feature so much more interesting than most thrillers out there.