5-reasons-to-watch-the-dark-house

The Dark House has just been released in theaters surrounded by a lot of curiosity. The film starring Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong) was widely praised by international critics for its proposal and the atmosphere created in the plot — and, in times of cinema’s revival, it was enough to put him on the radar of many people.

The Dark House Review │ The supernatural and the psychological that explain the same pain

Except that, in addition to the praise coming from outside, there are other reasons why the movie deserves to be visa. Although the story of the teacher who begins to feel a strange presence at home after her husband’s death and discovers the secrets he kept is not that original, the way in which everything is conducted draws attention and the bold ending is something that we find very little out there.

So, if you’re in doubt whether or not it’s worth checking out the feature, Canaltech brings five reasons that can help you decide if it’s worth watching the great suspense of The Dark House.

5. Flirting between genders

When watching the trailer, you are sure to that The Dark House is a horror movie. However, this is just one facet of the film. The plot is, in fact, a beautiful suspense that keeps the viewer intrigued and tense from beginning to end, but that flirts very well with other genres to compose its story.

Like this, at certain moments, he enters the field of terror and appropriates certain structures and languages ​​to lead the viewer through this supernatural side. In others, he dives into the psychological drama to pull the audience into that more human and personal side of the protagonist.

Interestingly, the film makes all these transitions very well to the point of you wonder what the real genre of the film is. This question is far from being a problem, as it only shows how the script knows how to lead its story through such different fields without getting lost — and with a very clear purpose of its script.