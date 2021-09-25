The sky is not the limit | Asteroid near Earth, 9th planet in the Solar System e+

A huge asteroid passed “near” our planet this week, but as you may have noticed, we weren’t hit! In fact, there was no risk since the beginning of the monitoring of the space rock, which passed a distance 4 times greater than the space between the Earth and the Moon.

Also, between the Last week’s most bombastic space news, we had experiments with gravitational waves and the exciting return of Inspiration4, SpaceX’s space mission manned exclusively by civilians.

Check out below for the “summary” of the last seven days:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Dangerous asteroid approached the Earth

This Wednesday (

), a huge space rock has approached our planet. The asteroid 2019 NY1, with an estimated diameter somewhere between 35 me 130 m, traveling at 9,24 km/s when approaching Earth. Fortunately, their closest approach was still a pretty safe distance—1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

This distance is far greater than the average space between the Earth and the Moon, so there was no risk of collision. The good news for those with celestial observation equipment is that as of this Saturday (24), O 2021 NY1 will be visible to telescopic lenses.

Scientist who “downgraded” Pluto claims there is one new planet (Image: Reproduction/NASA, Johns Hopkins Univ./APL, Southwest Research Inst.) Well, scientist Mike Brown, one of the people responsible for the “downgrading” of Pluto to the category of dwarf planet, says there is a new candidate for the position of planet number nine in the Solar System. The candidate in question is the already famous but still hypothetical Planet 9. He is not wrong to study the possibility of an “undetectable” planet in the vicinity of the Kuiper Belt, but almost no one has outgrown Pluto’s withdrawal from that position to date—even most astronomers are a little “resentful.” Anyway, Brown has published a study that points out a possible location for Planet 9. Gas bubbles reveal stars reaching their final stages (Image: Playback/ESA/Hubble/NASA/A. Note/C. Britt)

It’s not nice to wish anyone dead, but distant stars are an exception to this rule. When one of them announces that it is approaching its final stages, astronomers are eager to witness a supernova explosion from start to finish.

There are many signs that herald these final stages , and one of them is the blue bubbles we see in the images above. They are clouds of dust pushed by the stellar winds of AG Carinae at a speed of up to 250 thousand km/h. This is faster than the expansion of the gas shell (in red), so the blue dust managed to reach it in a short time. However, it should still take a while for this star to complete its nuclear fusion cycle.

Mini Gravitational Wave Detector may have found something new

(Image: Reproduction/ESA/C.Carreau)

A gravitational wave detector, made with a quartz crystal only 3 cm in diameter, seems to have found something interesting. The problem is that the authors of the experiment are still not sure if they detected a cosmic event or some kind of background noise.

The objective of the experiment, which lasted 200 days, it was find ripples in space-time caused by events close to the Big Bang epoch, or even minor phenomena. For this, the mini detector was built to “tune” waves to certain frequencies. That’s how he detected two different signals, each one or two seconds long. It remains now to find out what caused the results.

United States claim that Russia launched an armed satellite into Earth orbit

(Image: Reproduction/Claudioventrella/Envato)

John Raymond, commander general of the United States Space Force, claims that Russia would have launched an armed satellite to low Earth orbit, something that violates the Outer Space Treaty signed by both nations in 1970. He says the Russian device would be equipped with weapons to destroy US satellites.

The allegations were made at the Air Force Association (AFA) Air Space Cyber ​​Conference held between days 10 and 22 of September. The goal of the Russians, according to Raymond, would be to destroy essential American satellites for identifying targets at long distances and firing “smart” ammunition.

Perseverance has detected more than 300 dust swirls on Mars

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)

The Perseverance rover has detected more than 250 dust swirls on Mars, and the number is expected to increase sharply in the future . These weather events, known as “dust demons”, are quite common on the Red Planet, but little was known about them due to the relative limitations of previous missions. NASA now has a number of sensors in Perseverance to collect various data about them.

This number of detections was raised by a survey, in which scientists used data collected by a set of instruments called Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA). These are humidity, wind, ground temperature and optical dust sensors. They found out that only 21% From 309 detected vortices were able to decrease sunlight near the rover by more than 2%. This indicates low dust density in the eddies.