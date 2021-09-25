how-to-see-hidden-apps-on-android-phone

Some Android phone models, such as Samsung or Xiaomi, for example, allow their users to hide natively installed apps, without the need to install one. extra app for that.

However, if someone made a joke, or you’ve hidden apps and forgot which ones, know that you can do this verification quickly and conveniently. So, check out below how to see the hidden apps on your Android phone!

For this example, We use Samsung and Xiaomi devices, but depending on the brand of your cell phone, the procedures can be performed in a similar way.

Step 1: Go to the app drawer of your Samsung phone and tap the “Three dots” icon in the search field in the upper corner.

Access the app drawer and tap the “Three dots” (Screenshot : Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2 : in the open menu, select “Settings”. In the open menu, select “Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Locate the item “Hide apps” and tap it.

Click “Hide apps” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4 : If there are hidden apps, they will be displayed at the top of the next tab. Just tap on each of them to make them visible again. See which ones are hidden and tap them to make them visible (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Another option, even on a Samsung cell phone, is to do this through the Settings tab. Step 1 : go to the “Settings” tab and tap on “Applications”. Go to the “Settings” tab and click on “Applications” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2: once that is done, click on the “Filter” icon. Tap the “Filter” icon (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Pass o 3: if not, select “All”, click “OK” and now, all apps installed on your phone, even hidden ones, will be visible. Check the “All” option and click “OK” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : if you find an app that you haven’t installed, just click on it and tap “Uninstall” at the bottom. If there is any hidden app on the phone, click on “Uninstall” ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Xiaomi Step 1 : go to the “Settings” tab of your Xiaomi phone and tap “Apps”. Access the ” Settings” and click on “Apps” (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel) Step 2 : then click on “App Lock” and enter your password (or biometrics) in order to proceed.

Then tap “App Lock” (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel)

Step 3: access the “Hidden Apps” tab in the upper corner right.

Access the “Hidden Apps” tab in upper right corner (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel)

Step 4: Then you can view all the apps that are hidden on your Xiaomi phone. To show them again, just disable them.