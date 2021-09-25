smart-private-uses-camera-to-recognize-user-“anal-print”

A group of scientists had a new idea to analyze people’s health: placing a camera inside toilets to analyze their anus and recognize their “anal impression”.
The project, developed by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, in the United States, it is able to analyze people’s fecal and urine samples and use machine learning algorithms to identify who the “author” is.
For this, it recognizes unique characteristics of the anoderm, the skin of the anal canal, which depends on the installation of a camera aimed at the anus. The mechanism is activated through the pressure sensor, which recognizes when someone is sitting on the toilet.
For those who, with some reason , feeling uncomfortable with the idea of a camera capturing images of their anus, the researchers explain that the collected data is encrypted and securely stored on a cloud server.
According to study, the system proved to be fully capable of performing the analysis of the samples. The results were comparable to those of trained medical professionals.
The authors justify the research by claiming that “currently existing technologies for longitudinal monitoring of a person’s health are poorly integrated into clinical flows and rarely produce biometric data useful for physicians”. They hope the vessel will be useful for screening and diagnosing specific populations.
Source: Futurism, NCBI
