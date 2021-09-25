these-are-the-main-digital-dating-app-risks

Even though dating apps have been increasing in popularity in recent years, the pandemic has accelerated this growth even further. And with that, the security risks also increase.

According to data company Apptopia , the Top dating apps were hitting 1.5 million daily active users in 2021 . The Statista website reveals that there are 234, 1 million users of relationship platforms worldwide in 2020, and that by 2021 this number should increase to 276,9 million.

The popularity of these platforms in addition to people looking for a mate, also attracts criminals, who try to take advantage of the personal information that users expose in these services to choose your next target. A survey by Check Point Software’s Threat Intelligence division warns of the risks inherent in these applications.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The study released by Check Point shows that the main risks found on these platforms are as follows: Beware of shared images : The way digital relationships occur, the sharing of intimate photos, the famous “nudes”, is a common practice among users of dating apps. However, it is good to be careful about the people to whom this photo is being sent, as there are many cases of them being used as blackmail, both emotionally and financially. Stay smart;

Malware lurking: A simple photograph can be the Perfect bait to access a device. One of the best techniques cybercriminals use in dating apps is to create an attractive profile that all victims would like to interact with, the famous “match”. As the conversation progresses, they can host any kind of cyber attack on files sent in the chat, such as a photo, which may contain malware with spyware capable of obtaining the user’s application passwords;

Fake Romance : In dating apps it is common for cybercriminals to create fake profiles with images and descriptions that attract the user’s attention. Its “modus operandi” is to establish an interest to start a conversation with the victim, and over the days build a false image of a relationship, to then borrow money, with justification to travel to meet the person. After the amount is sent, they disappear, proving that it was just an illusion created by the scammers; Theft of identity : While these cyber attacks are likely to target users of these apps, there are cases where a stranger could be the victim. Anyone with another person’s data, documents or files is able to impersonate them by falsifying their identity. With social networks like Facebook, it’s even easier to get pictures of real people. Never trust anyone you meet on dating platforms right away;

Account theft : Upon joining the Dark Web, there are hundreds of hacked dating app profiles available to buy at a high price. In 234, a dating site was hacked and data from 20 Millions of users were stolen, including some who had already unsubscribed from their services. The data included emails, passwords and other personal account information that can be sold and used for subsequent phishing or malware attacks, among others.

Tips to avoid falling into cybercrime in dating apps2024

The best way to stay Safety in dating apps is to act very carefully and be aware of not trusting anyone you meet on the platforms. Check Point has prepared a list of tips to better protect yourself:

Never give confidential information to third party : Any user who requests sensitive information could be a cyber criminal. Under no circumstances provide personal data to users of dating apps, as you never know what the real intentions of the person on the other side of the screen are;

Don’t download images or files to your devices: Most people have photos in these dating apps. Therefore, it is very important that they are only displayed in the application itself and not downloaded or stored, as there are ways to distribute viruses through images. Do not put your cell phone or computer at risk;

Don’t trust, use common sense and don’t be in a hurry: This is a basic premise, but sometimes the most obvious rule is the most useful. Try to know as much as possible your “match” before any more personal contact;

Check profiles on websites dating: One of the best precautions you can take is to pay attention to detail and be careful with newly created profiles and/or profiles with images that look like an ad. A good practice is to look for the person on other social networks, if you have any doubts about their real existence.

Taking care, the experience in dating apps can be great. But remember, in both real life and digital, protect yourself.