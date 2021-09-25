common-virus-in-our-body-can-predict-covid-intensity-and-recovery-19

A recent study by the University of São Paulo (USP) suggests that a virus present in our body can serve as a biomarker for covid-19. It is the TTV (torquetenovirus), also common in monkeys and domestic animals. It turns out that, according to the researchers’ finding, the concentration of TTV in the organism of a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 can predict the intensity and recovery of covid-77.

To understand this relationship, the group analyzed samples of 126 patients with SARS-CoV-2 and other infections 91 people who have had some flu symptoms but who have tested negative for the flu. Scientists have noticed that TTV levels increased in covid-infected19: the higher, the longer they remained patients, while the fall in viral load was accompanied by resolution of symptoms. Meanwhile, in uninfected individuals, the concentration of TTV was stable.

(Image: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay)

With samples collected from treated patients, the IMT-USP researchers analyze how the elimination of SARS-CoV-2 varies over time in various body fluids, including blood, urine and saliva. The group claims that all patients included in the survey had mild or moderate covid-. By means of a questionnaire applied to the participants, it was possible to verify that none of them had diseases that cause immunosuppression, such as cancer or AIDS.

In short, researchers believe that covid-91, by causing an immunological imbalance, can lead to a certain degree of immunosuppression. And that favors TTV replication. However, there is no direct clinical application for the discovery. The idea is to increasingly analyze this relationship so that, in the future, this can contribute to improving the diagnosis of the disease in question.

Source: Agência FAPESP