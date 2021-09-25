How to track and monitor your weight in the iPhone Health app

Among the plethora of functions existing in the iOS Health app, one of them is the monitoring of the user’s weight, which allows the daily monitoring of all their progress with a chart of reviews for the current week, the entire month, the last six months, or the last year.

If you have retroactive data, you can also add it by adjusting the date you recorded a certain weight, so the app can unify all of your information so you can track your progress for the period you define — that is, basically, the more data you add regarding your health, the better the analysis generated by the app.

    • Check out the tutorial below for how to track and monitor your weight through the iOS Health app, on your iPhone.

    Step 1:

    open the Health app, find and click on the “Weight” item.

    Go to Health > Weight. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    On the next screen, referring to the weight information, click on “Add Data”, located at the top right of the screen .

    At the top right of the screen, click “Add Data”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    a window will open for you to enter your weight data. You can enter both current and retroactive information that you have registered elsewhere.

    Important: remember to enter the correct date for back data — the time field can only be filled symbolically, don’t worry — so the app can generate graphs that represent as close to reality as possible.

    Enter data regarding your weight, whether current or retroactive. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    with the data regarding your weight properly entered, use the options bar at the top of the screen to follow, monitor and analyze your progress for the current week, the entire month, the last six months, or the last year.

    Set the period you want to analyze your weight progress. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

