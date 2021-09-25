The 10 most watched movies of the week (25/09/2021)

The Brazilian decided to say goodbye to September looking for news. The month is already drawing to a close and the arrival of October does not fit with a rerun. Therefore, the list of most-watched movies of the week on streaming platforms came with several premieres and some classics that have just been painted online.

    The Suicide Squad

    , the latest production from DC coming to HBO Max. Much more than being the return of Harlequin, the film is the re-imagined version of the group by the always insane mind of James Gunn, the man who managed to make that Gu Galaxy Scatters

    was a hit at Marvel. So, with his departure for the distinguished competition, everyone rushed to the platform to see what he did with these characters.

    We also had the always classic The Goonies

    hitting the list, showing that time is not capable of taking anyone’s inner child. All it took was the feature to appear on streaming for a lot of grown men to have it again 19 years and return to this adventure.

    Interestingly, the list of most watched movies of the week also brings

    One Silent Place 2

    , the film sequel from 2018 and which is not yet available on any streaming platform, only on video on demand. This just shows that people are eager to check out this sequel.

    It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool that measures movie audiences in streaming and video-on-demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and what streaming content is available on.

    So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

    09. Spooky Nights

    Children’s movies always do great on Netflix — and Nightclubs of Crypt

    is no exception. And he dresses very well in that naive horror climate that is a lot of fun and this combination was enough for this adventure to debut among the most watched movies.

    The plot here resembles a version more magic of the classic The Thousand and One Nights, with two children trapped inside a witch’s apartment and needing to entertain her with stories to be able to leave this enchanted place. Despite the somewhat strange name, it’s the kind of story made to win over children. is exclusive to Netflix.

    9. Zombieland: Shoot Twice

    The first Zumbilândia

    was a lot of fun in bringing a good dose of humor to the “zombie movie” genre and sequel, Shoot Twice

    , brings the same characters to face the apocalypse again. This time, we find the quartet ten years later and with them facing new types of undead and dealing again with human relationships.

    And that’s where the main problem lies. The big challenge for the protagonists is dealing with other survivors as they go in search of Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) who has decided to play teenager and run away from home. It is in this context that they will find more people struggling to survive the apocalypse and really face them in the bizarre way that marked the franchise — and all this with a cast full of Oscar nominees and winners.

    Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice is available on Prime Video and for rent and purchase on Claro Vídeo, Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

    8. Suicide squad

    brought

    The Suicide Squad

    by James Gunn, but a lot of people were confused when they saw part of the cast return. After all, is it a reboot? A sequel? A remake? It seems that there is a compromise between all this and (of course!) there will be no shortage of fans wanting to compare the two works, which may have encouraged many viewers to look for the title. In addition, no one else is hot-headed or disgusted with the money they spent on the ticket, showing that it might be a good time to try to see Ayer’s work with new eyes.

    Of course the title also attracted new viewers, because we can’t assume that everyone has already watched

    Suicide Squad

    , but it might be important to review this title to understand how the interferences and interests of a studio can completely re-signify a script or the ideas of a director.

    Suicide Squad

    can be watched by Now subscribers, and is available for rent and purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Looke, and the Microsoft Store.

    7. The Goonies

    The great classic of the Session da Tarde that marked generations returned to streaming and this was the incentive that was lacking for many a grown man to return to being a child, embarking on this delicious children’s adventure that inspired so much in pop culture. Directed by the iconic Richard Donner — the same one who brought us the

    Superman

    The Goonies

    is a film that deserves to be checked out by the whole family.

    The plot is very simple, but no less captivating. A group of children decide to embark on one last adventure before they have to part ways and, as a result, they decide to go after a pirate treasure. In this, they not only get involved in high confusion but also come across one of the most iconic characters in children’s cinema: the friendly Sloth.

    The Goonies

    is available on Netflix, HBO Max and Now and also for purchase and rental on the Microsoft Store, iTunes and Google Play.

    6. Kate

    The new action movie Netflix has everything a great movie in its genre needs: a highly skilled assassin being poisoned and having to race against time in search of revenge. It’s a simple script that works very well, which justifies the excellent debut of

    Kate here.

    Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, from

    Birds of Prey

    and

    Scott Pilgrim Against the World

    , the film doesn’t invent fashion and delivers the basics of action — but delivers everything in high style.

    Kate is exclusive to Netflix.

    5. Spider-Man in the Spiderverse

    We can say with some peace of mind that

    Spider-Man in the Spiderverse is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in the coming No Return Home

    . That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU).

    The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, among others versions from other realities – including a pig – to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style.

    Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

    4. Time with You

    • Anime is not just

    Dragon Ball Z

    and

    Naruto

  • — so much so that there are several animated feature films coming from Japan and with touching stories that are worth checking out. And

    Time with You

    is one of those cases. The plot revolves around a young Japanese student who leaves his home on one of the country’s small islands and moves to Tokyo. There he meets a girl who has the power to control the weather. From then on, they need to fight to be together, contrary to all predictions.

    With incredible animation and a first-rate soundtrack, the highlight of

  • Time with You

    is that it is directed by Makoto Shinkai, responsible for the also excellent

    Your Name. And the two films have a very similar atmosphere, which justifies the success of both in Japanese land.

    Time with You Prime Video is available and also for purchase and rental on Google Play and iTunes.

    3. Escape Room

    Somebody one day he had the brilliant idea of ​​looking at those rooms in the Escape Room — the game where people lock themselves in one place and need to find clues and solve riddles to escape — and thought it would be interesting to mix it with a kind of concept Deadly Games. The result is the

    Escape Room

    franchise, whose second film has just arrived in theaters.

    The premise is really interesting, as it takes an idea that is already quite commonplace and turns it into a huge psychological thriller in which the viewer feels as trapped as the participants in this sickly game. It’s claustrophobic just right for anyone looking for a good thriller.

    Escape Room

    is available on Prime Video and for purchase and rental on Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes.

    2. A Quiet Place 2

    2018

    The sequel to the excellent Um Lugar Silen cioso

    was one of the films most affected by the covid pandemic- and, because of that, almost no one was able to see it in the movies — precisely because of that, the expectation for its debut in streaming is extremely high. Interestingly, even though this has not happened, interest in

    A Quiet Place 2 is still on the rise.

    The plot here continues the events of the first film, showing the Abbott family having to step out of their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can be your death. The problem is that they will discover that such monsters are not the only problem they will have to face.

    A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

    1: O Suicide squad

    • The new James Gunn film showed that it is possible to make a more humorous story within the universe of DC’s heroes and villains, but without giving up on action (and violence). The Suicide Squad

    is proof of that, as it gathers an unknown character bank from the comics and puts them in an absurd story that works very well and delivers one of the most fun adventures of the genre of the year.

    Interestingly, the film drastically changes the tone of the feature of 2016, but does not completely ignore it. So much so that we have the return of characters like Arlequina (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but who care little about the events of the previous plot: everything is centered on the crazy things at the time — and that’s great.

    Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

