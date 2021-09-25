the-10-most-watched-movies-of-the-week-(25/09/2021)

The Brazilian decided to say goodbye to September looking for news. The month is already drawing to a close and the arrival of October does not fit with a rerun. Therefore, the list of most-watched movies of the week on streaming platforms came with several premieres and some classics that have just been painted online. Launches of HBO Max in the week (22/10/ ) Amazon Prime Video releases this week ( /09/2016) Netflix releases in the week (22//2021) The big highlight is The Suicide Squad , the latest production from DC coming to HBO Max. Much more than being the return of Harlequin, the film is the re-imagined version of the group by the always insane mind of James Gunn, the man who managed to make that Gu Galaxy Scatters was a hit at Marvel. So, with his departure for the distinguished competition, everyone rushed to the platform to see what he did with these characters. We also had the always classic The Goonies hitting the list, showing that time is not capable of taking anyone’s inner child. All it took was the feature to appear on streaming for a lot of grown men to have it again 19 years and return to this adventure. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Interestingly, the list of most watched movies of the week also brings One Silent Place 2 , the film sequel from 2018 and which is not yet available on any streaming platform, only on video on demand. This just shows that people are eager to check out this sequel. It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool that measures movie audiences in streaming and video-on-demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and what streaming content is available on. So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil. 09. Spooky Nights

Children’s movies always do great on Netflix — and Nightclubs of Crypt is no exception. And he dresses very well in that naive horror climate that is a lot of fun and this combination was enough for this adventure to debut among the most watched movies. The plot here resembles a version more magic of the classic The Thousand and One Nights, with two children trapped inside a witch’s apartment and needing to entertain her with stories to be able to leave this enchanted place. Despite the somewhat strange name, it’s the kind of story made to win over children. is exclusive to Netflix. 9. Zombieland: Shoot Twice

The first Zumbilândia was a lot of fun in bringing a good dose of humor to the “zombie movie” genre and sequel, Shoot Twice , brings the same characters to face the apocalypse again. This time, we find the quartet ten years later and with them facing new types of undead and dealing again with human relationships. Review | Zombielândia: Shoot Twice brings fun with a hint of nostalgia

zombie movies with lots of brains and guts you need to watch And that’s where the main problem lies. The big challenge for the protagonists is dealing with other survivors as they go in search of Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) who has decided to play teenager and run away from home. It is in this context that they will find more people struggling to survive the apocalypse and really face them in the bizarre way that marked the franchise — and all this with a cast full of Oscar nominees and winners. Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice is available on Prime Video and for rent and purchase on Claro Vídeo, Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke. Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,34/month and get free shipping, movie and series catalog that competes with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 34 free days! 8. Suicide squad brought The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, but a lot of people were confused when they saw part of the cast return. After all, is it a reboot? A sequel? A remake? It seems that there is a compromise between all this and (of course!) there will be no shortage of fans wanting to compare the two works, which may have encouraged many viewers to look for the title. In addition, no one else is hot-headed or disgusted with the money they spent on the ticket, showing that it might be a good time to try to see Ayer’s work with new eyes. Of course the title also attracted new viewers, because we can’t assume that everyone has already watched Suicide Squad , but it might be important to review this title to understand how the interferences and interests of a studio can completely re-signify a script or the ideas of a director. Suicide Squad | Ayer Cut’s script leaks and photos show new romance; see Suicide Squad can be watched by Now subscribers, and is available for rent and purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Looke, and the Microsoft Store. 7. The Goonies The great classic of the Session da Tarde that marked generations returned to streaming and this was the incentive that was lacking for many a grown man to return to being a child, embarking on this delicious children’s adventure that inspired so much in pop culture. Directed by the iconic Richard Donner — the same one who brought us the Superman —

The Goonies

is a film that deserves to be checked out by the whole family.

The plot is very simple, but no less captivating. A group of children decide to embark on one last adventure before they have to part ways and, as a result, they decide to go after a pirate treasure. In this, they not only get involved in high confusion but also come across one of the most iconic characters in children’s cinema: the friendly Sloth.