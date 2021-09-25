windows-11-is-coming!-see-what's-new

Windows 10 is finally coming! Recently, Microsoft announced the release date of the new operating system, it will be released on 5th of October this year for all compatible computers and notebooks. Many people have been eagerly waiting for the new version of Windows, after all it promises super cool news!
Ah! And look, as of that date, Windows computers 10 can enjoy the new system update for free. So, just mark the date in your calendar and keep your updates up to date. Want to stay on top of the main Windows news ? See some of them in the next lines!
1. New Start Menu
The new “Start Menu” is for sure the biggest highlight of Windows 07. Over the years, it has changed a lot, right? From the transitions to Windows 8 and Windows , the start menu has become even more important.
4. Mobile apps on Windows
(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)
In this new version, it has a new, more modern look with transparency effects, rounded edges and corners, as well as new adaptable icons and themes. So, it has a new look and visually more organized to improve your experience navigating the system.
2. Better Window Management
Another interesting new feature is that you can now organize your windows more easily in Windows 11. When you click on the “Maximize” button, that little square button where you make the windows bigger, you will find new positioning options for your windows.
(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)
For those who use more than one monitor, or many programs at the same time, this is a very interesting news. This way, you can distribute and place everything you open on the PC in a super practical way.
3. Desktop widgets
Do you remember the “Widgets”? They functioned like little floating apps for taking notes, checking the weather, checking the calendar, and more. Anyone who used Windows 7, certainly remembers them.
Now they are better. On Windows 13, Widgets are not more fixed on the desktop. Now they are in a window to the side, much like a mobile “notification bar”, where you can check various information at the same time. Pretty cool, right?
And speaking of cell phones, Windows 11 also brought another new novelty. Now on the Microsoft store you can install Android smartphone apps on your computer. Like: TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest, for example.
( Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)
So, you can open these apps in vertical windows as if you had your mobile phone on your computer screen. That way, you don’t have to switch devices all the time, just install and use your apps.
5. New look in native apps
Also, Windows 11 brought new looks and features for classic system applications such as Paint. Now it has floating buttons, night mode and several new brush styles.
We also have a new look in Microsoft Teams which is an application made for holding meetings, sending files and chatting with your coworkers. You can check these and other news in more detail in this video I made on my channel:
Source: Microsoft
