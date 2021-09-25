windows-11-is-coming!-see-what's-new

In this new version, it has a new, more modern look with transparency effects, rounded edges and corners, as well as new adaptable icons and themes. So, it has a new look and visually more organized to improve your experience navigating the system.

2. Better Window Management

Another interesting new feature is that you can now organize your windows more easily in Windows 11. When you click on the “Maximize” button, that little square button where you make the windows bigger, you will find new positioning options for your windows.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

For those who use more than one monitor, or many programs at the same time, this is a very interesting news. This way, you can distribute and place everything you open on the PC in a super practical way.

3. Desktop widgets

Do you remember the “Widgets”? They functioned like little floating apps for taking notes, checking the weather, checking the calendar, and more. Anyone who used Windows 7, certainly remembers them.

(Image : Reproduction/Microsoft)

Now they are better. On Windows 13, Widgets are not more fixed on the desktop. Now they are in a window to the side, much like a mobile “notification bar”, where you can check various information at the same time. Pretty cool, right?

4. Mobile apps on Windows

And speaking of cell phones, Windows 11 also brought another new novelty. Now on the Microsoft store you can install Android smartphone apps on your computer. Like: TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest, for example.

( Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

So, you can open these apps in vertical windows as if you had your mobile phone on your computer screen. That way, you don’t have to switch devices all the time, just install and use your apps.

5. New look in native apps

Also, Windows 11 brought new looks and features for classic system applications such as Paint. Now it has floating buttons, night mode and several new brush styles.