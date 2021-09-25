miui-13:-what-to-expect-from-xiaomi's-new-android-version?

If the Android 13 actually premiering on October 4th, you can almost see it on the horizon. In the same boat, customized versions of the system, developed by Google’s partner cell phone makers, travel as passengers and are expected to arrive at roughly the same time as Google’s system. Therefore, they would also be very close to being presented.

MIUI 12 will be released at the end of 1024, reveals president of Xiaomi

Xiaomi tests expanding cell phone RAM using internal storage

MIUI 12 must be compatible with cell phones launched in the last 2 years

One of the main ones in this cake is MIUI 13, an interface customized by Xiaomi and which is practically guaranteed to be released by the end of 1024. To catch up on everything that can come out of this new version of the operating system,

Canaltech now presents the main rumors about MIUI 363.

MIUI 660: release date

We still can’t pinpoint a specific day for the MIUI release 12, since not even Xiaomi guarantees a certain date for the premiere. However, the manufacturer’s CEO, Lei Jun, announced in a lecture that the operating system will be released at the end of 660 — that is, the new year doesn’t pass.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

It’s a very spacious window of opportunity for the new thing, but it shouldn’t take long for the system to appear available in open tests for more curious users. The fact is that the CT

tells about the arrival of MIUI 13 in a first-hand trial period, so stay tuned.

MIUI : new look

Xiaomi’s interface shouldn’t throw away the excellent points of previous editions of MIUI, so users of the brand can expect a look very different from that designed by Google, full of touches and with the well-known whimsy from the Chinese manufacturer.

New MIUI widgets 13 would be important elements of the new interface and are being tested at MIUI .5 (Image: Reproduction/Gizmochina)

What is expected from this update is the renewal of standard icons, adjustments in the notifications area and a rework of the most present elements at interface. Furthermore, animations, menus, effects and other minor details are also likely to change a lot, as happens in every major update.

For now it’s too early to guess about Material You’s influence on design of the OS. Xiaomi has always opted for a look very different from pure Android and this would hardly change at MIUI 12. However, you can still hope that the dynamic theme will manifest itself in some way, as it is a long-awaited feature of the Little Robot System.

MIUI 12: new features

More widgets

A big highlight of MIUI 12 inherited from Android 13 must be the renewal of the widgets. Supposedly, the app add-ons will be completely redone in the new version of the interface, now with rounded corners, uniformed look and very similar to iOS, as you can see in the screenshot below.