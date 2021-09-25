Pegasus is a spy software developed by the Israeli company NSO Group. Despite having been identified five years ago, it is still the cause of many problems involving hacking devices and breaching privacy.

In July 2020, Pegasus has returned to the center of the news after the accusation that the platform was used to spy on more than 50 thousand phones, including numbers of journalists, activists, politicians and even heads of state worldwide. Below, we have separated the most important points about Pegasus and its sophisticated spying system.

What is Pegasus spyware? Pegasus is nothing more than spyware. Precisely for this reason, its main objective is to break into the victims’ devices, most of the time without their knowledge, and copy as much data as possible into these devices. Text messages, internet browsing history and GPS location are some examples of what can be collected. However, Pegasus is also capable of activating microphones and cameras, and even recording calls. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The first traces of Pegasus were detected in 2018 thanks to Ahmed Mansoor, UAE human rights activist and one of the targets of the NSO Group’s spy software. However, the use of Pegasus would have started much earlier, in 2016, when the Mexican government reportedly used the software to track down drug trafficking boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Initially, Pegasus only infected iOS devices on iPhones, but it has evolved and now, too affects devices with Google’s Android operating system.

A curiosity: the name “Pegasus” refers to Pegasus, the famous winged horse from Greek mythology and symbol of immortality.