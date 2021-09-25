Pegasus is a spy software developed by the Israeli company NSO Group. Despite having been identified five years ago, it is still the cause of many problems involving hacking devices and breaching privacy.
- What is spyware ? How can it be removed and how can it be protected?
In July 2020, Pegasus has returned to the center of the news after the accusation that the platform was used to spy on more than 50 thousand phones, including numbers of journalists, activists, politicians and even heads of state worldwide. Below, we have separated the most important points about Pegasus and its sophisticated spying system.
What is Pegasus spyware?
Pegasus is nothing more than spyware. Precisely for this reason, its main objective is to break into the victims' devices, most of the time without their knowledge, and copy as much data as possible into these devices. Text messages, internet browsing history and GPS location are some examples of what can be collected. However, Pegasus is also capable of activating microphones and cameras, and even recording calls.
The first traces of Pegasus were detected in 2018 thanks to Ahmed Mansoor, UAE human rights activist and one of the targets of the NSO Group’s spy software. However, the use of Pegasus would have started much earlier, in 2016, when the Mexican government reportedly used the software to track down drug trafficking boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Initially, Pegasus only infected iOS devices on iPhones, but it has evolved and now, too affects devices with Google’s Android operating system.
A curiosity: the name “Pegasus” refers to Pegasus, the famous winged horse from Greek mythology and symbol of immortality.
How Pegasus infects spyware a cell phone?
Who would have been the target of the Pegasus spyware?
, Financial Times
, Associated Press and Reuters.
The NSO Group has denied all allegations, classifying the report as “exaggerated”.
The British newspaper also claimed that the cell phones of people close to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were also invaded with aid. from the Pegasus. Khashoggi, who was a columnist for the Washington Post