looking-for-a-job-in-the-technology-field?-see-here-the-best-vacancies-in-the-sector

The month of September comes to an end and the demand from companies for professionals in the technology sector continues at full speed. And that includes positions for related areas, such as Digital Marketing, Product, UX, among others. And Canaltech has selected the best job openings — including internship positions — from companies of all sizes.

Check which ones fit your profile and good luck!

Jobs

Sensedia

Brazilian technology multinational and innovation, Sensedia is with 39 vacancies available mostly for professionals in the technology area, who may work in consulting , product engineering, support and operations. But the company is also looking for talent in the administrative, human resources, sales and marketing areas, and the work model can be full home office.

The company offers benefits such as health and dental plans, food vouchers, vouchers meal, daycare assistance, life insurance, profit sharing and partnership with a physical well-being platform. All opportunities are open to people with disabilities (PCD) and vacancies can be accessed on the company’s careers page.

Icaro Tech

Technology company specialized in digital transformation through automation, Icaro Tech offers 26 vacancies work. Opportunities open are for the software engineering and IT team, which includes systems and support analysts, software developers and solution architects, and for the Commercial team.

At the moment, there are vacancies for the following effective positions: Account Executive; Data Analyst; Systems Analyst; Support analyst; Software developer; Fullstack Developer; Systems Automation Tech Lead; ITSM Tech Lead and UX Writer to work with chatbots. Icaro Tech also has an internship program, carried out through partnerships with universities and technical education institutions, focused on people studying Computer Engineering, Computer Science and the like. All vacancies have the possibility of remote work and also the hybrid model, with access to offices in the cities of São Paulo, Campinas and Rio de Janeiro.

Among the benefits offered they are: health and dental plan, food stamps, food stamps, education assistance for undergraduate and graduate courses, language scholarship, home-office assistance, daycare assistance, life insurance, profit sharing and results , among others. All vacancies are open to people with disabilities (PCD) and those interested can access the company careers page to apply.

Sofist

A highly specialized consultancy in software quality, Sofist is with 10 vacancies open. The company offers positions in the areas of human testing, automated testing, performance testing and also in the business area.

The testing areas have positions for both analysts and coordination and the technical knowledge required varies according to the specialty and the job profile. Among the requirements are aspects such as experience in developing automated tests, knowledge of exploratory testing techniques and the creation and execution of performance tests. As for the business area, the company is looking for professionals with experience in writing texts for positions in production and content review and for the pre-sales area. All vacancies are for the home office model.

Among the benefits, the company offers health and dental plans, food stamps, meal vouchers, home-office assistance, daycare assistance, life insurance, profit sharing, flexible hours, extended maternity and paternity leave, partnerships with platforms that promote the physical and mental well-being of employees, professional development programs, among others. All vacancies are open to people with disabilities (PCD) and those interested can access the company’s careers page to apply.

SysMap Solutions

A company specialized in supporting digital transformation through systems integration and consulting in technology processes, SysMap Solutions has more than open positions that cover different areas, many of them in the Salesforce area, for different profiles , as developers, technical leaders and Vlocity experts.

Opportunities also include data areas, Full Stack, Back-end and Front-end developers, UX and UI designers, microservice architects, among others. The vacancies are mostly for working remotely, allowing the application of professionals from anywhere in Brazil and the world.

Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them by the company’s careers page.

Fujitsu

A Japanese information and communication technology company, Fujitsu do Brasil opens new job opportunities for the IT and Marketing areas. The hiring is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan in the country and professional training.

Among the available positions are: Java Sr Developer Analyst – Analysis and Development of Systems (01 vacancy) Application Support Analyst (02 vacancies) PCD Marketing Assistant (01 vacancy) The company offers a fixed salary compatible with the market, optional private pension, training, free health plan, life insurance, PPR, flexible hours, food stamps and transportation vouchers. To apply for vacancies, interested parties must send their resume to this email. Investtools Company specialized in the development of software for the capital market, Investtools is with 01 vacancies open for remote or face-to-face work in Rio de Janeiro. The positions are: 02 vacancy for Senior Designer (UI/UX) 01 vacancy for Developer Person (Grails) vacancy for Developer Person (Ruby on Rails) vacancy for Developer Person (Strategic Integration Project) vacancy for Senior Developer Person (for Investtools’ Perform It software) Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them on the company’s careers page. Grana Capital Fintech that manages the Grana application, which fully automates Income Tax management to invest Stock Exchange investors. Grana Capital has 4 vacancies open, for remote or face-to-face work in Rio de Janeiro. Are they: 03 vacancy for Senior Data Scientist (Team Lead) 02 vacancies for Full Stack Developer (Full and Senior) Vacancy for BackOffice Intern (Stock Exchange) Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them through the company’s careers page. Scale Customer acquisiton startup that optimizes the purchase journey of essential services, Escale announces the opening of 26 vacancies to work remotely. Starting immediately, the opportunities are for several areas, including: UX Designer, UI Designer, Paid Media Analyst, Back-End Developer Person, Analytics Engineer, Information Security Analyst, among others. In addition to the vacancies that are already open, the startup announces that it will soon open more than 13 new jobs. Among the benefits offered by the startup are: meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance, internet and family assistance (for parents with children even 03 years), initial credit to make your workstation at home more comfortable, life insurance, development benefit to accelerate your career, free English classes, sports incentive, including gym pool discounts, classes of yoga and meditation, discount on online psychotherapy sessions, extended parental leave and bonuses for achieved results. Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them on the careers page from the company. Open Labs Developer of digital products and services, Open Labs announces open positions for Deployment Analysts and Support, Quality, Telecom and Networks, Automated Testing, Functional, Java Developer, Specialists in DevOps Engineer and Product Owner. Working hours can be 100% home office or hybrid, with two days a week in offices in the cities of Rio and São Paulo. The company offers attractive and flexible benefits. Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them on the company’s careers page. OLX Brasil Online purchase and sale platform, OLX Brasil announces the opening of more than 2021 vacancies in different areas of the company. Only for Technology, they are 82 opportunities to work fully remotely, even after the pandemic. The other 82 positions are for the areas of Marketing, Commercial , Operations, Rentals, People, Finance and Strategy. Vacancies are for all types of graduation, from young apprentices to management positions. Among the opportunities, 82 are for ZAP+, 62 for OLX and 44 to act in the two business units of the company. The pandemic accelerated OLX Brasil’s projects to offer 82% remote jobs opening the possibility to hire talent from all over the country, providing a regional diversity in the company’s operations. New hires will also receive all technical support and equipment to work in their respective homes. Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them on the company’s careers page. Carrefour After offering it for free, in partnership with Digital Innovation One, 12 thousand scholarships for recent graduates, Banco Carrefour announces a new stage of the project with an online challenge focused on the subject of data engineering. The Data Challenge will have mentoring from the company’s professionals and aims to hire those who have the best performances, and may later be hired both for the financial institution and in other structures within the Carrefour Brasil Group. Focused on generating new employment opportunities by Through qualification, Banco Carrefour, the financial center of the Carrefour Brasil Group, started to offer 15 thousand scholarships for recent graduates who are interested in training and working with Data Engineering. The Bootcamp Banco Carrefour Data Engineer is held in partnership with Digital Innovation One, technology education ecosystem, and offers participants direct contact with cases and systems used by Banco Carrefour, as well as mentoring with company professionals. The challenge will work as a true course conclusion for the participants of the Bootcamp Banco Carrefour Data Engineer, launched last June. However, those who have not yet participated and have had access to the course platform can follow the content, which is still available for free on the Digital Innovation One website, and register to participate in the Data Challenge. The deadline for application of the projects is the day 25 September and to be a part, just fill in register on this link. Internships & Trainees Fiserv A company specializing in the development of payment solutions and financial services technology, Fiserv announced the opening of registration for Fiserv Tech Program . Students and recent graduates of management, information technology, engineering, statistics, physics, mathematics, among other related courses, can apply for employment opportunities in one of the courses 25 vacancies from Latin America. There are ten opportunities in Brazil, ten in Argentina and five in Mexico. The program offers an opportunity to go beyond the classroom, reinforcing the everyday experience as part of a team with global support. In addition, analysts will participate in scheduled activities, including sessions with senior leaders, formal training, projects, volunteer opportunities and other social events. The selected ones are expected to start their activities in January 350. Among the benefits, in addition to food and/or meal tickets, transportation vouchers and life insurance, Fiserv also provides medical and dental assistance, private pension and other benefits in line with local market practices. The first selection of resumes is carried out by the Cia de Talentos group, through its portal. Enrollments go until the day 18 of October and can be done on the links below. If the candidate is a foreigner, it is necessary to present a visa to work in the country where the vacancy is being applied for. Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Samsung The Samsung Internship Program has vacancies open for the areas of Administration of Sales, Finance, Business Intelligence, Process Innovation, Marketing, Product, Human Resources, Supply Chain and Sales. the vacancies are for work in the company's Marketing and Sales office, in São Paulo. The program has a duration of 15 months with a hybrid work model. Candidates who reside in the city of São Paulo and are studying Administration, Social Communication, Accounting, Law, Economics, Engineering (all) can participate , Marketing, Advertising and Advertising, International Relations and related courses, scheduled for completion in December 2021 . Requirements also include advanced English and availability of six hours a day. The selected candidates will undergo an integration process, which includes lectures with business area leaders and training to develop key skills that will contribute to the success of professionals in the company. Throughout the program, performance evaluations and feedback will also be applied with the Human Resources area. After the registration phase, an online test of English, logic and cultural adherence will be applied. The next steps include an interview with a consultant to identify competencies, followed by an Excel mastery assessment, which will be applied only to specific areas. Before being hired, candidates will also undergo the Super Day, a stage of group assessment with a business case followed by individual interviews and with the presence of managers from each area of ​​the program. Enrollment runs until the day 18 from October and can be made on the special program page. Klabin Producer and exporter of papers, Klabin seeks 39 students for their internship program: "Generation K, Cultivating Barriers". To participate in the selection process, the student must be attending the 2nd year and be available to work in Angatuba (SP), Betim (MG), Itajaí (SC), Jundiaí (SP), Otacílio Costa (SC), Paulínia (SP), Rio Negro (PR), Rio Verde (GO), São Leopoldo (RS), Telêmaco Borba (PR) or at the head office in São Paulo (SP). The company offers the benefits: meal vouchers or cafeteria; transportation, charter or parking vouchers; Gympass; health care; dental care; life insurance and psychological, financial and legal support. Entries will run until October 1st and must be made on the website program special. Dana Supplier of transmission systems for the auto industry, Dana has just launched the "Dana Internship Program 350". Lasting up to two years, the program aims to make them 24 interns acquire knowledge that can contribute to the personal and professional development of each one. In addition, the student will have an on-site cafeteria, life insurance, transportation vouchers and medical and dental assistance. To participate, all you need to do is have intermediate English, be in the second year of graduation and have availability to intern in Campinas (SP), Gravataí (RS), Jundiaí (SP), Limeira (SP), São Paulo (SP) or Sorocaba (SP). Eligible courses are Engineering, Administration, Economics, Psychology, Accounting, Social Communication, International Relations, Foreign Trade and all areas focused on IT. Enrollment runs until the day 01 of October and must be made on the special website of the program. Ultra Group Business conglomerate that operates in segments such as gas, fuel, convenience, chemical, logistics and health, Grupo Ultra announced the opening of the "Grupo Ultra Internship Program ", which has the doors open to 39 talents. The program has training trails and supports with managers and advisors. In addition, the company offers medical assistance, Gympass, home office, flexible hours, paid break, life insurance and food stamps. The only prerequisite is to have training between December 2021 and December 2021, from the Administration, Accounting, Actuarial Sciences, Economics courses , Engineering, International Relations, Information Technology and related areas. The interns will work in São Paulo and Campinas (SP). Enrollment runs until the day 12 October and must be made on the special program website.