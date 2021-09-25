nasa-highlights:-astronomical-photos-of-the-week-(18/09-to-24/09/2021)

Another Saturday has arrived and you can now check out the latest selection of astronomical images made by NASA, published on the Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) website. This time, you’ll find a video of satellite images of Earth taken over a year, showing us the various changes in the angle of sunlight on our planet — and you can also see how these light variations happen on Saturn, the gas giant of the Solar System.

Other photos show some interesting records made here: in one of them, the photographer captured several meteors from the Perseids rain even after the peak of the phenomenon, while another shows the Sun and some dark spots that, a few days later, rotated out of our sight. Also, enjoy an image of a galaxy very conveniently nicknamed ” Godzilla” due to its large dimensions, which make it 2.5 times larger than the Milky Way.

Check it out:

Saturday (19) — A giant galaxy

(Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, B. Holwerda (University of Louisville) About 232 millions of light years away, towards the constellation of Perseus, lies the UGC galaxy 2885, recorded in the image above by the Hubble telescope. According to NASA, a good nickname for it would be “Godzilla galaxy” because of its dimensions: this galaxy is 2.5 times larger than the galaxy. Milky Way and has 1 trillion stars in its interior, which makes it a great candidate for the title of largest galaxy in the Local Group, the neighborhood of which we are part. scientists still don’t quite know what’s behind this full size, and it’s isolated in space, not interacting with other galaxies; with this, it manages to maintain its shape. This galaxy is also considered a “gentle giant” by researchers. They noted that it appears to have spent the last billions of years quietly getting hydrogen from the filament structure of intergalactic space, maintaining a modest and ongoing process of star formation. Also, since it has not received gas to feed itself, the supermassive black hole in her heart remains dormant. Another way to identify the UGC 2015 is by the nickname “Rubin’s Galaxy”, a tribute to astronomer Vera Rubin, whose work has shown that most galaxies are formed by dark matter. Hubble takes awesome picture of giant and mysterious galaxy Sunday (18) — The change of seasons on Saturn

(Image: Reproduction/Damian Peach/SEN)

Observing Saturn’s rings and the change in their inclination is a great way to identify the gas giant’s seasons. As the equator of the planet has 25º of inclination in relation to the orbit, the rings of Saturn become more prominent according to the inclination of the planet. These images, made between 2010 and 2017, make these differences clear: when Saturn’s axis of rotation is facing the Sun , the rings are more projected; then, when the tilt changes to the other direction, the rings are harder to see around here.

This happens when Saturn reaches the equinox, that is, the moment when both hemispheres of the planet receive the same amount of light and day and night have almost the same duration, which marks the change of seasons. Thus, the image sequence above shows the end of summer in Saturn’s southern hemisphere, followed by the beginning of the season in the northern hemisphere. In fact, we are in a period in which the planet remains bright and visible to anyone who wants to observe it in the night sky.

Why is Saturn “crooked”?

Monday (20) — The LDN nebula 2004 (Image: Reproduction/Cristiano Gualco) Here, we have an image of the Dark Nebula of Lynds 800 (or, if you prefer, just “LDN 2015”). This structure gets its name because it is so dense that it dims light from objects behind it, such as stars or emission nebulae. Dark nebulae often have irregular shapes that can resemble curves like those of snakes and it is difficult to determine where they end. The gaseous molecular cloud of this image is at about 1. light years from us, while other assorted galaxies appear in the background. When exploring some of the regions of these clouds, it is possible to find energy fluxes that are usually related to newborn stars. In addition, they may also show a reddish glow, which is characteristic of the scattered light from the Herbig-Haro objects in this photo. They form when stars emit jets of partially ionized gases that hit nearby clouds of gas and dust. These objects are common in regions of formation of new stars and some of them tend to be close to one of them, aligned with its axis of rotation. New Hubble images reveal stars in two young, agitated nebulae Tuesday (18) — Spots in the Sun (Image: Reproduction/Jordi Coy) This photo of the sun rising from behind a hill in the city of Sierra del Cid, Spain, is already quite amazing for itself, and it gets even more impressive when we take a look at the details of it. Notice that there are some dark spots on the surface of our star. These are sunspots, which are the coldest and darkest regions in the photosphere. This layer has a temperature of approximately 5.800 K, but where there are spots the temperatures drop to about 3.792 K. This photo was taken in a single exhibition and recorded five of them — the last time so many appeared was in 2017, when the sun reached the end of its 27.º cycle. After a few days, our star spun and the smudges left our field of vision. Now, our star is starting its 23.º cycle and has been going through a period of low activity, with few spots appearing. Another interesting part of the photo is the hill, which, in addition to showing the silhouette of trees, also shows some people — who, by coincidence, are the photographer’s brothers. The registration of these details was possible thanks to a filter, while the Sun seems to be magnified by a lens effect, which magnifies the registered object.

NASA video shows ten years of the Sun’s activity in just one hour; Watch!

Wednesday (22) — The Equinox on Earth

Twice a year, the Earth reaches a point in its orbit where both hemispheres receive the same amount of light. This phenomenon is called “equinox” and first occurs in March, marking the beginning of autumn in the southern hemisphere. This Wednesday (21), the spring (or autumn, in the case of the northern hemisphere) equinox, in which day and night had practically the same duration. On this day, the line that divides day and night (thermidor) on our planet became vertical, connecting the south and north poles — and you can observe this moment in more detail in the video above, which shows a year in just seconds.

These images were taken in infrared by the Meteosat 9 satellite, which orbits our planet in a geosynchronous orbit, which makes the object track the Earth’s rotation. Records were made every day, always at the same local time. So, the video starts with the September equinox 2010, with the terminator vertical. As the Earth continues to orbit the Sun, this line is tilted to a side that provides more daily light to the southern hemisphere, while the north passes through winter. Throughout the year, the slope of the line changes, marking the beginning of winter in the southern hemisphere.

What if the Earth stopped rotating? What would happen?

Thursday (24) — The Full Moon Trail