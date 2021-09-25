will-nine-unknowns-have-season-2?

So far, there is no information about the renewal of Nine Unknowns, even though the end of the last episode had a hook for possible new episodes. The fact of being a miniseries, however, would not be a hindrance, because Big Little Lies debuted with the same proposal and, such was the success, it was renewed and won a second season .

As it is a book adaptation that does not have a sequel, the creative freedom of the producers would be greater and, in general, the issue becomes a big risk if it is to depend on public approval. But in the case of Nine Unknowns, the series itself is already quite different from the book, so the chances of a sequel working would be great, albeit risky.