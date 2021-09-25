will-nine-unknowns-have-season-2?

The last episode of Nine Strangers, or Nine Perfect Strangers , came to Amazon Prime Video on the day of September, ending the story of Masha (Nicole Kidman) and the Tranquillum House spa. The series, originally from Hulu, became the most successful debut on the streaming platform (which has not yet arrived in Brazil), which makes us ask: will there be a second season?
