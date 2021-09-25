Will Nine Unknowns have season 2?

The last episode of Nine Strangers, or Nine Perfect Strangers , came to Amazon Prime Video on the day of September, ending the story of Masha (Nicole Kidman) and the Tranquillum House spa. The series, originally from Hulu, became the most successful debut on the streaming platform (which has not yet arrived in Brazil), which makes us ask: will there be a second season?

    • The plot is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty , the same author of Big Little Lies, which also yielded a television adaptation, but on HBO. Its plot revolves around Masha and his retreat that values ​​the well-being and healing of its guests, who need to go through some unusual experiences in search of healing. Nine Unknowns is a limited series and, even for the good rating, nothing is guaranteed for a sequel.

    • So far, there is no information about the renewal of Nine Unknowns, even though the end of the last episode had a hook for possible new episodes. The fact of being a miniseries, however, would not be a hindrance, because Big Little Lies debuted with the same proposal and, such was the success, it was renewed and won a second season .

    As it is a book adaptation that does not have a sequel, the creative freedom of the producers would be greater and, in general, the issue becomes a big risk if it is to depend on public approval. But in the case of Nine Unknowns, the series itself is already quite different from the book, so the chances of a sequel working would be great, albeit risky.

      Until those responsible for the series release information about the future of the plot, fans are still in the dark about this, as there is no concrete information to indicate whether Nine Strangers will have a second season or not.

      Meanwhile, you can already check out the first season of Nine Strangers complete on Amazon Prime Video.

