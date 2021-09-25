after-s22-ultra,-base-version-of-galaxy-s22-has-leaky-look

Samsung must renew its Galaxy S line21 in January of next year, and, as expected, following the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldings in August this year, attention turns to the next generation of the brand’s most popular lineup with a focus on the high-performance market.

After releasing Galaxy S images21 Ultra indicating design that inherits elements from Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the generally reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) now gives us an idea of ​​what to expect from the base variant of series, and the changes ences can leave a lot of people disappointed.