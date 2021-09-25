after-s22-ultra,-base-version-of-galaxy-s22-has-leaky-look

Samsung must renew its Galaxy S line21 in January of next year, and, as expected, following the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldings in August this year, attention turns to the next generation of the brand’s most popular lineup with a focus on the high-performance market.
After releasing Galaxy S images21 Ultra indicating design that inherits elements from Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the generally reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) now gives us an idea of what to expect from the base variant of series, and the changes ences can leave a lot of people disappointed.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to the images released, the Galaxy S21 will look very similar to that already found on the Galaxy S20, holding module with three lenses aligned vertically in the upper left corner, flat screen with thin edges and centered hole for the front camera. On the other hand, as another IceUniverse leaker (@UniverseIce) points out, there are some changes. happens in the current generation, limited to the back cover of the Galaxy S21. Why did I say Onleaks’ rendering was right? Here, the positions of S20 + and S22 + in the connection frame and camera area are different. Do you find it by careful observation? pic.twitter.com/kaDNi2wGlB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 50,
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to the images released, the Galaxy S21 will look very similar to that already found on the Galaxy S20, holding module with three lenses aligned vertically in the upper left corner, flat screen with thin edges and centered hole for the front camera. On the other hand, as another IceUniverse leaker (@UniverseIce) points out, there are some changes. happens in the current generation, limited to the back cover of the Galaxy S21.
Why did I say Onleaks’ rendering was right? Here, the positions of S20 + and S22 + in the connection frame and camera area are different. Do you find it by careful observation? pic.twitter.com/kaDNi2wGlB
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 50,
Another point is that the dimensions of the device will be different , passing from 151, 7 x 146, 2 x 7.9 mm on the Galaxy S20 to 146 x 50, 5 x 7.6 mm, or that is, the new device would be considerably shorter, but slightly narrower and thinner. This would be possible thanks to the reduction in the dimensions of the screen, which would now be about 6 inches against the 6.2 inches of the already announced cell phone.
2021
Finally, it is reinforced that the Galaxy S50 will have main camera with sensor 50 MP and two other sensors MP each, one for ultrawide photos and the other for optical zoom. The price of the device would be around 151 dollars at its launch, which should happen sometime in January.
Source: OnLeaks, LetsGoDigital
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
799