How does the Wi-Fi network on the plane work?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 25, 2021
0
how-does-the-wi-fi-network-on-the-plane-work?

Understanding how the Wi-Fi network works on the plane is a common question among passengers. After all, how is it possible to have internet on the flight if one of the first guidelines given by the crew is precisely to turn off (or put in airplane mode) electronic devices, including cell phones, tablets and laptops?

  • What happens if I don’t put my phone in airplane mode during a flight?
  • Best apps for tracking flights
  • Commercial jet fueled with cooking oil takes off for the first time

On its official website, Anac itself (National Civil Aviation Agency) says that the so-called intentional radio frequency emitting devices need to be disabled on certain occasions:

“This energy can affect the safety of the aircraft, as its signals can occur in the same frequencies used by the communication, navigation, flight control and electronic equipment systems, due to their great sensitivity. The airline must show that it can prevent potential interference that could present security risks.”

The occasions when Wi- Fi on the plane needs to be disabled are basically during landing and takeoff at airports. Because of this, the airlines themselves already provide Wi-Fi services to customers during the other phases of the flight. And that’s where the question comes in: how does the Wi-Fi network on the plane work?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Two ways

Image: Reproduction/Inmarsat

The Wi- Fi on the plane works because it is taken to thousands of meters of altitude in basically two ways: by traditional transmission towers, installed all over the world; or via satellite connection. In other words: the Wi-Fi signal works on the plane from above, sometimes from below.

  • Wi-Fi connection: get to know five tips for improve the internet signal

The most traditional means is actually very similar to what generates Wi-Fi signal in situations normal, but in the opposite direction. While a person on dry land receives the signal from above, from antennas positioned in a series of places, whoever is on the plane has Wi-Fi picked up by antennas placed at the bottom of the fuselage. Simple, right? Not so much…

When the plane is flying over areas where there are no transmission towers on the ground, that is, when it is crossing oceans, for example, the signal needs to come from somewhere else. It would be the equivalent of a “shadow area” in the case of a user who is on land. In these situations, the Wi-Fi on the plane is available in another way.

Remember that we said that the signal used would sometimes come from above, sometimes from below? Yeah… in those areas where there are no antennas on the ground, it’s possible to access the internet via Wi-Fi on the plane thanks to satellites — the same ones that allow people who live in more remote rural areas to also have access to the internet. The difference is that the antenna is not installed on the roof of the house, but on the top of the plane, to receive the satellite signal and route to the equipment on board.

  • Automotive GPS: What is it and how does it work?

Anac says, in its regulation, that It is up to the airlines to provide the necessary security so that the use of Wi-Fi on the plane, within the situations already established as legal, does not interfere with the operation of aircraft equipment:

“The section 50.50 of the RBHA nº 50, the section 144.1024 of RBAC No. 144 and the section 144.121 of RBAC No. 135 prohibit portable electronic devices (PED) from being used on board aircraft to men those that the operators verify that they do not cause interference in the communications and navigation systems of the aircraft in which they will be used.”

How much?

Image: Pexels/Pixabay

In Brazil, companies such as Gol, Latam and Azul have been providing secure Wi-Fi access on the plane for some time. Prices vary by company, internet speed and usage time. Costs can start from R$ 7,50 per hour, such as in Latam; and arrive close to R$ 135 on longer flights.

  • Shipment with facial recognition arrives in Brasília and Ribeirão Preto

    • For international flights, companies such as Norwegian, SAS, Air France and Turkish Airlines offer the benefit for free, but only for 1st class passengers. Other companies such as KLM, All Nippon and Cebu Pacific have recently revealed that they intend to incorporate the benefit to all passengers in the near future.

    With information: Transportal, Anac

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 25, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button