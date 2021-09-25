how-does-the-wi-fi-network-on-the-plane-work?

The Wi- Fi on the plane works because it is taken to thousands of meters of altitude in basically two ways: by traditional transmission towers, installed all over the world; or via satellite connection. In other words: the Wi-Fi signal works on the plane from above, sometimes from below.

The most traditional means is actually very similar to what generates Wi-Fi signal in situations normal, but in the opposite direction. While a person on dry land receives the signal from above, from antennas positioned in a series of places, whoever is on the plane has Wi-Fi picked up by antennas placed at the bottom of the fuselage. Simple, right? Not so much…

When the plane is flying over areas where there are no transmission towers on the ground, that is, when it is crossing oceans, for example, the signal needs to come from somewhere else. It would be the equivalent of a “shadow area” in the case of a user who is on land. In these situations, the Wi-Fi on the plane is available in another way.

Remember that we said that the signal used would sometimes come from above, sometimes from below? Yeah… in those areas where there are no antennas on the ground, it’s possible to access the internet via Wi-Fi on the plane thanks to satellites — the same ones that allow people who live in more remote rural areas to also have access to the internet. The difference is that the antenna is not installed on the roof of the house, but on the top of the plane, to receive the satellite signal and route to the equipment on board.

Anac says, in its regulation, that It is up to the airlines to provide the necessary security so that the use of Wi-Fi on the plane, within the situations already established as legal, does not interfere with the operation of aircraft equipment: