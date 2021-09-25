Understanding how the Wi-Fi network works on the plane is a common question among passengers. After all, how is it possible to have internet on the flight if one of the first guidelines given by the crew is precisely to turn off (or put in airplane mode) electronic devices, including cell phones, tablets and laptops?
On its official website, Anac itself (National Civil Aviation Agency) says that the so-called intentional radio frequency emitting devices need to be disabled on certain occasions:
“This energy can affect the safety of the aircraft, as its signals can occur in the same frequencies used by the communication, navigation, flight control and electronic equipment systems, due to their great sensitivity. The airline must show that it can prevent potential interference that could present security risks.”
The occasions when Wi- Fi on the plane needs to be disabled are basically during landing and takeoff at airports. Because of this, the airlines themselves already provide Wi-Fi services to customers during the other phases of the flight. And that’s where the question comes in: how does the Wi-Fi network on the plane work?
Two ways
“The section 50.50 of the RBHA nº 50, the section 144.1024 of RBAC No. 144 and the section 144.121 of RBAC No. 135 prohibit portable electronic devices (PED) from being used on board aircraft to men those that the operators verify that they do not cause interference in the communications and navigation systems of the aircraft in which they will be used.”
How much?
In Brazil, companies such as Gol, Latam and Azul have been providing secure Wi-Fi access on the plane for some time. Prices vary by company, internet speed and usage time. Costs can start from R$ 7,50 per hour, such as in Latam; and arrive close to R$ 135 on longer flights.
For international flights, companies such as Norwegian, SAS, Air France and Turkish Airlines offer the benefit for free, but only for 1st class passengers. Other companies such as KLM, All Nippon and Cebu Pacific have recently revealed that they intend to incorporate the benefit to all passengers in the near future.
With information: Transportal, Anac
