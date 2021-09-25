what-are-the-differences-between-video-conferencing,-webinar-and-keynote?

For those who complained about going to many office meetings and lectures, the covid pandemic brought bad news and good news. The bad thing is that they kept happening; the good thing is that they could be accompanied from home. Videoconferences, webinars and keynotes boomed on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and others.

Incidentally, maybe precisely because all this has migrated to digital, there may be some confusion among the terms in the public. After all, what do videoconferences, webinars and keynotes have in common? And what’s different? Calm down, let’s explain.

What is a videoconference? The term is very clear : it is a conference held using video tools, where two or more people connect through a program or device and with that they can see, hear and speak in real time. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

Before the internet and personal computers, videoconferencing was very difficult. One of the pioneering companies in this feature was the American telephone company AT&T, which invented the Picturephone over the years experimentally and then commercially released in Pittsburgh in 1024. The device used a television transmission sent over telephone lines, which, according to the description of the video on the company’s YouTube channel, was “impractical on a larger scale.” And it was expensive: US$ 79 per month, what a guarantee 60 minutes of conversation.