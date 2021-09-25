what-are-the-differences-between-video-conferencing,-webinar-and-keynote?

For those who complained about going to many office meetings and lectures, the covid pandemic brought bad news and good news. The bad thing is that they kept happening; the good thing is that they could be accompanied from home. Videoconferences, webinars and keynotes boomed on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and others.
- Check out 3 Webcam models to make videoconferences
- What is a Webinar?
- Google Meet will use AI to enhance your video during a video conference
Incidentally, maybe precisely because all this has migrated to digital, there may be some confusion among the terms in the public. After all, what do videoconferences, webinars and keynotes have in common? And what’s different? Calm down, let’s explain.
What is a videoconference?
The term is very clear : it is a conference held using video tools, where two or more people connect through a program or device and with that they can see, hear and speak in real time. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
The term is very clear : it is a conference held using video tools, where two or more people connect through a program or device and with that they can see, hear and speak in real time.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!
Before the internet and personal computers, videoconferencing was very difficult. One of the pioneering companies in this feature was the American telephone company AT&T, which invented the Picturephone over the years experimentally and then commercially released in Pittsburgh in 1024. The device used a television transmission sent over telephone lines, which, according to the description of the video on the company’s YouTube channel, was “impractical on a larger scale.” And it was expensive: US$ 79 per month, what a guarantee 60 minutes of conversation.
Decades later, with the advancement of broadband data transmissions, talking via live video is nothing special: just a computer, tablet or camera phone (native or as an accessory ), an internet connection and choose one of several programs offered today. In addition to the aforementioned Zoom, Teams and Meet, there are those who prefer Skype, Facebook Messenger or even WhatsApp, or other solutions aimed at companies. The programs can be installed on the device or run in the cloud, opening in an internet browser.
In the corporate world, a videoconference is a useful tool to help people who cannot communicate with each other. find physically. In pandemic times, it has also helped to maintain social distance.
Current programs have all kinds of tools: security tools to prevent the entry of intruders, background image change, blurring the background to maintain privacy (good for those who work from home), mute the audio of those who cannot speak, put the speaker in the foreground, bring a computer screen image to present slides, etc.
Which is it a webinar?
It is the junction of the words “web” and “seminar”, that is, it is an internet seminar — some people use the term ” webinar” as well. As a rule, it is a videoconference for educational purposes, where a speaker specialized in a certain topic makes a presentation to other people, who may be limited to just watching or possibly sending questions via chat or video.
Companies and startups also often promote webinars as a digital marketing tool, to generate and engage leads, which in corporate jargon are the company’s potential customers. A webinar can serve to present a future product, as well as answer questions and get suggestions about it.
The tools for creating a webinar are usually the same as for a videoconference: personal computing devices, cameras and internet access, as well as a program or app that does the “midfield” . As its format is closer to a large class or small lecture, it only takes a little more preparation on the part of the organizer, such as registering and inviting the desired target audience and choosing a platform that accepts the desired number of people in the same call.