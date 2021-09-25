know-the-main-risks-of-investing-in-bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are gaining impressive popularity. It is common almost every day to come across reports showing people who invested in Bitcoin and ended up millionaires. More and more companies are also entering the market, buying large amounts of cryptoactives, thinking about possible appreciation.

The Public Ministry will evaluate the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil

48% of Brazilians are in favor of adopting Bitcoin as a currency, study points out

China declares transactions with illegal cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin plummets

However, just as it is common to find success stories, it is also easy to find people who invested and ended up losing money.

Therefore, it is important, to start a journey of investments in Bitcoin, a good understanding of the market and its risks. We prepared this article to present the main risks involved in this market, but noting that our intention is not to discourage investment in cryptocurrency, but rather to warn of possible dangers that exist in this activity, as well as in other types of investment, such as in shares or other assets .