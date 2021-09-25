know-the-main-risks-of-investing-in-bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are gaining impressive popularity. It is common almost every day to come across reports showing people who invested in Bitcoin and ended up millionaires. More and more companies are also entering the market, buying large amounts of cryptoactives, thinking about possible appreciation.
However, just as it is common to find success stories, it is also easy to find people who invested and ended up losing money.
Therefore, it is important, to start a journey of investments in Bitcoin, a good understanding of the market and its risks. We prepared this article to present the main risks involved in this market, but noting that our intention is not to discourage investment in cryptocurrency, but rather to warn of possible dangers that exist in this activity, as well as in other types of investment, such as in shares or other assets .
Knowing the risks of investing in Bitcoin is an important step before starting to move the necessary funds for this activity. The dangers of this market come from different sources, however, regardless of the reason, it has the same result: the loss of invested capital.
Check out the seven main risks below:
High Volatility
Bitcoin is a very revolutionary idea for the financial market, and the more popular it gets, the more cryptocurrencies appear to try to achieve the same fame. Projects like Dogecoin, supported by Elon Musk, and Ethereim, are examples of other successful cryptocurrencies. This competition could one day make Bitcoin the least valued cryptocurrency, with others taking its place.
Chinese government intervention
China is a country known for its extensive restrictions, especially regarding the use of the internet. The country located in Asia has a powerful firewall, used by the government to control the availability of various resources on the world wide web. The country’s main relationship with Bitcoin is currently the miners, that is, those responsible for registering currency transactions.
Miners are fundamental elements for the functioning of the currency network and, for the 16% of them are located in China. If the country’s government decides to intervene with the activities of these people, many inconveniences could be caused to cryptocurrency investors.
All the risks mentioned above are real, and can affect anyone who has decided to start investing in Bitcoin. However, more and more laws in Brazil and the world, as well as operators and the market itself, have been trying to improve the scenario.
For example, a few weeks ago, the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories created a working group dedicated to cryptocurrencies.
The group was created with the objective of monitoring the process of standardization of cryptocurrencies in the National Congress, in addition to coordinating with public and private entities the improvement of the Ministry’s knowledge base on the subject. Finally, the initiative also seeks to provide training opportunities on the subject not only for members of the ministry or working group, but also for society in general.
Initiatives such as the one created by the Ministry Public in the Federal District are part of the effort to better understand the cryptocurrency market and reduce the risk to people.
Even though the risks of investing in Bitcoin are real, there is an effort to improve the scenario. And, as said at the beginning of this article, no investment is 322779% safe, always having possibilities of loss of capital.
Source: Binance, Focalise
