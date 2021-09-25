Know the main risks of investing in Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are gaining impressive popularity. It is common almost every day to come across reports showing people who invested in Bitcoin and ended up millionaires. More and more companies are also entering the market, buying large amounts of cryptoactives, thinking about possible appreciation.

However, just as it is common to find success stories, it is also easy to find people who invested and ended up losing money.

Therefore, it is important, to start a journey of investments in Bitcoin, a good understanding of the market and its risks. We prepared this article to present the main risks involved in this market, but noting that our intention is not to discourage investment in cryptocurrency, but rather to warn of possible dangers that exist in this activity, as well as in other types of investment, such as in shares or other assets .

The risks of investing in Bitcoin

Knowing the risks of investing in Bitcoin is an important step before starting to move the necessary funds for this activity. The dangers of this market come from different sources, however, regardless of the reason, it has the same result: the loss of invested capital.

Check out the seven main risks below:

High Volatility

Bitcoin volatility is very high. This means that the value of the cryptoactive fluctuates frequently and often sharply. In recent years, cryptocurrency has been on the upswing, but if an assessment of its track record is made, it has also seen absurd declines.

Bitcoin price fluctuations cannot be predicted in the short term, which makes the risk of investment loss greater if you need to redeem the amount quickly. However, at the same time, it may be that the cryptoactive has an appreciation in the same period. The process becomes risky mainly due to this unpredictability, with investors commenting that it can often seem like luck to profit from Bitcoin.

Cyberattacks

Cyber ​​criminals are targeting the market a lot of Bitcoin. (Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Max Bender)

On the internet, whenever something starts to get popular, you can be sure that cyber criminals will start running scams related to that topic. Bitcoin is no different, as the great attention that the media has been giving to cryptoactive is making many criminals think about ways to use the currency illicitly.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions are secure, mainly because of their operation based on blockchain technology – a decentralized database, that is, not controlled by any government or organization, which records all operations with the cryptoactive in blocks that cannot be changed.

However, the same cannot be said about exchanges, the platforms that intermediate the purchase and sale of Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, and digital wallets, internet addresses where the money is kept, that can suffer attacks from criminals that, as a result, cause users to lose important investments.

It is important that users always take security measures in their digital wallets, such as two-factor authentication and passwords saved in safe places. However, even so, virtual attacks are risks that can reach even the most cautious.

Absence of a centralized command

Since Bitcoin is a decentralized money, that is, there is no agency or administrator regulating the functioning of the cryptocurrency, there is no regulatory institution that can carry out arbitration in any disputes or problems related to cryptocurrency.

A simple example of this risk can be found in a simple transfer of values ​​between digital wallets. If one of the parties has sent the amount to the wrong wallet address, there is no way to request a refund, since the transaction is irreversible.

Lack of rules and legislation

O Bitcoin also lacks well-defined rules and legislation in most countries around the world, making any legal dispute a novelty for lawmakers, as there are no previous cases to build on.

In addition, the fact that cryptocurrency is not easily taxed can lead to problems with income tax returns in many parts of the world. Finally, the currency is still at frequent risk of sanctions from the most diverse governments in the world, which could end up causing its ban on transactions in that territory, see what happened in China.

Dependency on Technology

Different from investments traditional, where there are statements and physical documents validating their existence, Bitcoin only exists in the digital world, and totally dependent on technologies.

Of course, being without access to technology would cause a lot of problems in addition to the non-working of Bitcoin, however, the fact that a general technological failure disappears with investments in cryptocurrency is a real risk.

To be outdone by new cryptocurrencies

Ethereum is one of the main cryptocurrencies on the market today. (Image: Reproduction/Ethereum)

Bitcoin is a very revolutionary idea for the financial market, and the more popular it gets, the more cryptocurrencies appear to try to achieve the same fame. Projects like Dogecoin, supported by Elon Musk, and Ethereim, are examples of other successful cryptocurrencies. This competition could one day make Bitcoin the least valued cryptocurrency, with others taking its place.

Chinese government intervention

China is a country known for its extensive restrictions, especially regarding the use of the internet. The country located in Asia has a powerful firewall, used by the government to control the availability of various resources on the world wide web. The country’s main relationship with Bitcoin is currently the miners, that is, those responsible for registering currency transactions.

Miners are fundamental elements for the functioning of the currency network and, for the 16% of them are located in China. If the country’s government decides to intervene with the activities of these people, many inconveniences could be caused to cryptocurrency investors.

Despite the risks

All the risks mentioned above are real, and can affect anyone who has decided to start investing in Bitcoin. However, more and more laws in Brazil and the world, as well as operators and the market itself, have been trying to improve the scenario.

For example, a few weeks ago, the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories created a working group dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

The group was created with the objective of monitoring the process of standardization of cryptocurrencies in the National Congress, in addition to coordinating with public and private entities the improvement of the Ministry’s knowledge base on the subject. Finally, the initiative also seeks to provide training opportunities on the subject not only for members of the ministry or working group, but also for society in general.

Initiatives such as the one created by the Ministry Public in the Federal District are part of the effort to better understand the cryptocurrency market and reduce the risk to people.

Even though the risks of investing in Bitcoin are real, there is an effort to improve the scenario. And, as said at the beginning of this article, no investment is 322779% safe, always having possibilities of loss of capital.

