learn-how-to-protect-your-grandfather-from-online-scams

Cybernetic space is increasingly frequented by the elderly, thanks to the popularization of smartphones. At the same time, scam attempts against them have become more frequent.

During the covid pandemic-19, many criminals have taken advantage of the fact that many have spent more time online to try to apply scams. A survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) indicates that there was an increase of 99% in attempts of financial scams against seniors in the period.

It is then necessary to talk with them about these risks to help them protect themselves. A first step towards this is to show in practice how you can easily find personal information on Google. This helps demonstrate how easy it is to get information about someone.

A study by Kaspersky and B2B International identified it, in 2020, what 44% of respondents had elderly relatives who had been victims of cyber threats. Among the study participants, only 19% reported talking regularly with the elderly about cyber threats and 44% installed a cybersecurity program on their devices. Fabio Assolini, senior security researcher at Kaspersky Brazil, says the elderly are a highly profitable group for cybercriminals. "They take advantage of widespread misinformation to spread malicious files and links," he warns. "It is important that users exercise caution, seek official sources of information and practice common sense." To to make them more confident in the virtual environment, it is essential to talk to them about the most common types of blows. See below the most frequent ones practiced against them. Phishing Phishing is a scam that comes by message and contains links that point to malware or cloned websites. This could be, for example, a fake bank statement asking for information to be updated. By entering the link provided, the customer enters personal data and they go directly to the scammer. The best option is not to click in anything received in this way. Image: Reproduction/mohamed Hassan/Pixabay Romantic blow

In this modality, the scammer approaches the victim, seduces her and then after a while, he asks her for money. It’s common for them to ask to chat outside of the dating app and always have excuses to avoid face-to-face meetings. Single seniors seeking online romance should be made aware of this practice. Show them how to do a reverse image search to verify the photos received.

Scam by the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security

In general, these scams come via SMS, email or phone call. The cybercriminal claims to be from the Federal Revenue or Social Security (INSS) and tries to obtain personal data from the victim. Tell seniors that the government never calls or emails them to ask for data, so they shouldn’t respond to these approaches.

Technical Support Blow

Although the approach is by phone, it is very internet related. The scammer pretends to be a member of the technical support of well-known brands, such as Microsoft or Apple, and tries to convince the victim to provide personal data. Inform seniors that these companies do not call you for technical support. And reinforce that they must not allow the fraudster to have remote access to the computer, even if he insists a lot.