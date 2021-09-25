criticism-the-dark-house-│-the-supernatural-and-the-psychological-that-explain-the-same-pain

Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9, 63/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 63 free days!

Like this, The Shadow House creates a series of trails that lead the viewer to a maze in search of answers and that keep him until the end trying to understand what this threat is that surrounds the character. In this way, the suspense also starts to flirt with terror and drama, oscillating in the same way as the protagonist in her mourning – and it is this inconstancy that keeps doubt and tension in the air as it plunges into a discussion about how to see the pain of the loss.

An answer for each path

First of all, it is necessary to make it clear that the national marketing of the film sold The Dark House of wrong way. Despite all the heavy atmosphere presented in the trailers and the story brings a very strong supernatural element, it is not necessarily a horror movie as the name might suggest. The plot flirts with the genre, but more as a way to keep the script tense than to make him feel scared. This terror appears precisely when we follow Beth’s grief , a teacher who has just lost her husband and who needs to learn to deal with the trauma in the house they both built. But, more than missing her, she also starts to feel a strange presence in the place at the same time that she begins to discover some rather macabre secrets of the deceased. Rebecca Hall’s acting is one of the highlights of the film and holds the script’s duality very well (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures) While there is a climate of terror being built around the strange events, we start to see that the protagonist herself is not reacting well to the loss and starting to do things out of the ordinary. And the tension around The Dark House arises precisely from this uncertainty: after all, is there really something supernatural haunting the character or is it just a reflection of the trauma? Did your husband release something really dark in the house or did he have some kind of imbalance that led to his death? Nothing is clear and that’s where the discomfort resides. But what really catches your attention is the way the film plays with the different lines of investigation along the plot. When he points out that everything is the work of the supernatural, he plants the doubt that the answer is far more psychological than otherworldly. Then subvert his expectations once more to leave him wondering which way to go. Like the existence of the character’s own house, the script works like this labyrinth in which we get lost without knowing exactly which way to go, which makes our theories get mixed up and it is almost always impossible to kill the riddle. History is much less about the house and more about what’s going on with the character (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures) More than that, The Dark House continues with this game of uncertainty until the end, so all perspectives are valid. Without bothering to make a moment of exposure to reveal what is really going on, as is common in horror and thriller movies, the film follows a very bold path and makes all alternatives, somehow, possible . It all depends on how you want to read the story. Going back to the investigation analogy, it’s as if each trail left by the clues leads to a different answer. If you believe in the supernatural, all the mysteries are explained by this entity that haunts Beth, be it the death of her husband, the secrets he kept and all the strange events she happens to witness. On the other hand, in case you are skeptical, there are much more mundane answers to all of this that is presented. The problem is, to build this whole ambiguous setting, The Dark House needs time. And director David Bruckner isn’t afraid to hold back the pace of the plot to develop all that tension — which makes things quite slow for nearly half of the film, which is even a little monotonous at times. He doesn’t rush to make things happen and this becomes quite uncomfortable, since you are all the time waiting for something that never comes. It is only in the final third that the pieces finally start to fall into place and the story progresses. Death as an element of cohesion And there is a common element that unites all these paths: the death drive. In his psychoanalytic theory, Freud highlights this drive as a tendency that the individual has towards death and self-destruction. And, within the plot, we can interpret this entity as the external and supernatural element that really leads the characters to death as a way of retaking what is theirs, in the same way that it is possible to see that the loss of her husband pulls Beth to the edge of the cliff. The drive of death is what unites the two narratives that develop in parallel (Image: Divulgation/Searchlight Pictures) The most interesting thing is that we are talking about two different readings about the same phenomenon arising from grief. While there’s a whole psychological justification for what’s happening to the character, the film also has a mystical explanation for it. It’s the same duality that we see all the time in our lives, when the real world and the mystical are confronted. How many times have you heard someone say that a person’s suffering is caused by an evil spirit and not psychological issues? So, what the film does very well is to put the rational and allegory opposed without presenting a definitive answer to what is happening. There is no right and wrong, all interpretations are valid depending on how you face the tracks and the world itself — and the merit is all of the script, which guides all perspectives in order to make them functional. Don’t expect an explained ending, but open to your own interpretation based on the clues you’ve walked (Image: Disclosure/Searhclight Pictures)

At the same time, The Shadow House brings this magical and secular view of the drive of death without falling into the trap of treating depression as this supernatural influence. Although it is possible to read that mourning aroused in her this type of thought, albeit unconsciously, there is every care to avoid this association that the disease is the result of an evil spirit. It is at this point that the terror with which the plot flirts all the time proves to be essential, as it is there to distance these two elements — which works very well.

form, The Dark House uses this suspense disguised as horror to dialogue about real feelings and, depending on your reading key, the experience will be different. And the magic is that there is no right and wrong. In the face of pain and grief, it is possible to seek rational answers to what is happening, just as it can be easier to rely on allegories and the mystical element that make everything more palatable. In the end, it all depends on what kind of trail you want to follow.

