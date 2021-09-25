criticism-the-dark-house-│-the-supernatural-and-the-psychological-that-explain-the-same-pain

There are several ways to build a good suspense — and all of them involve creating a tension that holds and instigates the viewer within that plot. An unsolved mystery, the imminence of the supernatural or that simple strangeness that makes us wonder what is going on. And, as important as all this, it has to not be obvious. A good suspense is like an investigation, in which clues are scattered throughout the story and challenge you to solve that riddle before the final big reveal. A good suspense is one that keeps you in doubt until the end and still takes you by surprise. And The Dark House is all of that, and in a rather unexpected way.
The movie plays very well with the clues that are being planted little by little, so you never really know what’s going on with Beth, character played by actress Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong and Iron Man 3). The script suggests a line of investigation at the outset, and then immediately plant doubts that the answer may not be so supernatural — which he himself disputes with a third hypothesis afterwards.
Like this, The Shadow House creates a series of trails that lead the viewer to a maze in search of answers and that keep him until the end trying to understand what this threat is that surrounds the character. In this way, the suspense also starts to flirt with terror and drama, oscillating in the same way as the protagonist in her mourning – and it is this inconstancy that keeps doubt and tension in the air as it plunges into a discussion about how to see the pain of the loss.
An answer for each path
At the same time, The Shadow House brings this magical and secular view of the drive of death without falling into the trap of treating depression as this supernatural influence. Although it is possible to read that mourning aroused in her this type of thought, albeit unconsciously, there is every care to avoid this association that the disease is the result of an evil spirit. It is at this point that the terror with which the plot flirts all the time proves to be essential, as it is there to distance these two elements — which works very well.
form, The Dark House uses this suspense disguised as horror to dialogue about real feelings and, depending on your reading key, the experience will be different. And the magic is that there is no right and wrong. In the face of pain and grief, it is possible to seek rational answers to what is happening, just as it can be easier to rely on allegories and the mystical element that make everything more palatable. In the end, it all depends on what kind of trail you want to follow.
The Dark House
