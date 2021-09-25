former-apple-designer's-“superaudio”-company-gets-$48.75-million

The American startup Syng, founded by a former Apple designer, got US$ ,50 million (BRL 264 million) of a Series A round (to accelerate the deal) led by Eclipse Ventures, according to the TechCrunch website. Other participants in the investment were Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger, musician Lionel Richie and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia.

The company has already raised US$ 50 million ( BRL 264, 6 million) so far to build an audio hardware company with design and advanced technology as its differentials . Its founder and CEO is Chris Stringer, the first employee hired at Apple by iconic designer Jony Ive. Stringer has worked at the company for years.

Syng’s flagship product is Cell Alpha, a spatial sound system that purports to be “triphonic”, that is, with three speakers in the same product. For US$ 1.520 (R$ 9.264), its look is reminiscent of the Apple style: black and a little minimalist, with lines that make it look like a “2001, A Space Odyssey”. It features computer audio technology similar to the HomePod speaker, which analyzes the acoustics of the environment in which it is installed and adapts the sound to the best local conditions.