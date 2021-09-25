moon-knight-and-blade-can-face-each-other-in-comics;-understand-the-reason

The Moon Knight discovered a connection between vampires and their patron god Khonshu in Moon Knight #3, magazine released in the USA by Marvel. The news creates an opportunity for us to envision a possible confrontation between the mysterious superhero and Blade, the half-vampire vigilante of the comics who has starred in three films as Wesley Snipes over the years 2000.

Warning, spoilers to follow.

In the story, written by Jed MacKay with art by Alessandro Cappuccio, the Knight of the Moon has been investigating the vampiric activity in the congregation called Missão da Midnight , and met Reese, a young woman who had been turned into a vampire, and she is invited to the group. But someone named Hunter’s Moon has a mission and look similar to the hero and faces him.

Hunter’s Moon explains that vampires were one of Khonshu’s original enemies, as they attacked those who traveled at night. Khonshu’s emissaries eventually assumed responsibility for hunting vampires. Because of this history, the new devotee character of the entity rebelled and criticized the Moon Knight’s invitation to the vampire Reese to enter the Midnight Mission.