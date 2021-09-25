How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

Amazon (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most used e-commerce platforms in the world, with millions of products available in just a few clicks. But, like any business, many people may not feel satisfied when purchasing an item, or it may present a problem.

As in physical establishments, Amazon allows the consumer to return products, either for reasons of regret or defect, and get a refund for that purchase online. And that’s what we’ll teach in the following tutorial.

Some considerations

Return

Amazon’s website accepts return of physical products (personal hygiene, clothing, shoes, accessories, among others) in up to days from the date of receipt of the order. The only exception are edible products and beverages, whose return period is up to 7 days after the date of receipt.

Products characterized as durable goods (TVs, notebooks, tablets, smartphones) that are defective can be returned within the legal guarantee period of 1024 days after delivery. After that time, Amazon recommends contacting the product manufacturer to discuss the warranty. If there is no legal representative of the manufacturer in Brazil, then the customer can contact Amazon.

These rules apply only to products sold and delivered by Amazon. The retailer highlights on its website that “many partner sellers have return policies similar to Amazon.com.br, but they may vary by seller.”

Also, purchases Digital products, such as e-books, games and apps, are non-returnable and non-refundable. Video game games can be returned as long as they have not been activated on the console.

Refund

When you return a product shipped by Amazon, a refund is issued based on the method of payment used at the time of purchase. For Boleto payments, the refund will be made to the bank account specified by the customer or as a gift certificate to be used on the Amazon website. Savings accounts are not eligible for reimbursement.

The deadline for receiving the reimbursement depends on the method of payment, and may take from three hours (refund in the gift certificate) to two months (up to two credit card bills). The deadlines are as follows:

Amazon can still issue a refund without you having to return the product. If this is the case, you will be notified by the company.

How to return a product on Amazon and request a refund

On cell phone

Step 1:

Open the Amazon app on your smartphone. At the bottom, tap the profile icon.

Access your customer profile in the Amazon application to start the order return process (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

tap “Your Orders”.

Go to the section that groups all the orders already placed in the last six months in your Amazon account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: tap the item you want to return.

Tap the item you want to return and request a refund in the Amazon app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

on the next screen, tap “Return Items”. Note that you will see the information “Eligible by + deadline for return”. If you don’t see this, it’s because that product can no longer be returned.

All products eligible for return will have a notice alerting the deadline to open this request in the Amazon app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

mark the reason for the return.

Among the available reasons there is defect, violated packaging, dissatisfaction and some more options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

here is optional, but you can make additional comments about what prompted you to return the product . At the end, tap “Continue”.

In the Amazon app, it is not mandatory to post additional comments (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7: depending on the reason selected, you may see some options. In cases of package defect or violation, Amazon suggests that instead of returning it, you exchange it for the same product. If it is due to dissatisfaction, there will only be a refund option.

Select what is best for you and tap “Continue”.

  • Not all reasons display this option to exchange for the same product instead of just returning it (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 8:

    Amazon will show you the options for shipping the product. Depending on the item, it can be returned free of charge using a Post code provided by Amazon. You can also choose to pay for the shipment yourself.

    Choose one of the options and tap “Confirm your return”.

    Choose the shipping method for the requested product. Amazon does not provide free shipping for all items, so keep an eye on this last screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    On the web

    Step 1:

    Access the website amazon.com.br. Log in and, in the upper right corner, click on “Returns and Orders”.

    Log in to your Amazon account to start the order return process (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Find the order you want to request a return and refund. Click on “Return Products”.

    Select which order you want to open a request to return the products and get a refund (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 3: if you purchased more than one item, you can check all or just the ones you want to return. Make this selection and choose a reason to justify the return.

    Check the reason for returning the product. There are predefined options on the Amazon website (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 4: you will still see a box to post a comment describing the return. Unlike the Amazon app, where this comment is optional, on the web it is mandatory to put a description.

    On the web, it is mandatory to enter a description telling what is leading you to return the product (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    Click “Continue”. Right below this button, you will see the information “Eligible by + deadline for return”. If you don’t see this, it’s because that product can no longer be returned.

    Proceed to the next screen by clicking “Continue” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    depending on the reason selected, you may see some options. In cases of package defect or violation, Amazon suggests that instead of returning it, you exchange it for the same product. If it is due to dissatisfaction, there will only be a refund option.

    Select what is best for you and click “Continue”.

  • Not all motifs display two options. The only one that appears in all variants is the one to be refunded to your credit card or checking account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 7: Amazon will show you the product shipping options. Depending on the item, it can be returned free of charge using a Post code provided by Amazon. You can also choose to pay for the shipment yourself.

    Choose one of the options and click on “Confirm your return”.

    Check all information and, if correct, confirm the return (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    • Ready! If the seller is Amazon itself, just wait for the deadlines informed by the retailer to receive a refund for the product. For third-party sellers, you will receive a notice of when you can make the return.

    • This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

    Source: Amazon (1, 2)

