how-to-return-a-product-on-amazon-and-ask-for-a-refund

Amazon (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most used e-commerce platforms in the world, with millions of products available in just a few clicks. But, like any business, many people may not feel satisfied when purchasing an item, or it may present a problem.

As in physical establishments, Amazon allows the consumer to return products, either for reasons of regret or defect, and get a refund for that purchase online. And that’s what we’ll teach in the following tutorial.

Some considerations

Return

Amazon’s website accepts return of physical products (personal hygiene, clothing, shoes, accessories, among others) in up to days from the date of receipt of the order. The only exception are edible products and beverages, whose return period is up to 7 days after the date of receipt.

Products characterized as durable goods (TVs, notebooks, tablets, smartphones) that are defective can be returned within the legal guarantee period of 1024 days after delivery. After that time, Amazon recommends contacting the product manufacturer to discuss the warranty. If there is no legal representative of the manufacturer in Brazil, then the customer can contact Amazon.

These rules apply only to products sold and delivered by Amazon. The retailer highlights on its website that “many partner sellers have return policies similar to Amazon.com.br, but they may vary by seller.”

Also, purchases Digital products, such as e-books, games and apps, are non-returnable and non-refundable. Video game games can be returned as long as they have not been activated on the console.

Refund

When you return a product shipped by Amazon, a refund is issued based on the method of payment used at the time of purchase. For Boleto payments, the refund will be made to the bank account specified by the customer or as a gift certificate to be used on the Amazon website. Savings accounts are not eligible for reimbursement.

The deadline for receiving the reimbursement depends on the method of payment, and may take from three hours (refund in the gift certificate) to two months (up to two credit card bills). The deadlines are as follows:

Amazon can still issue a refund without you having to return the product. If this is the case, you will be notified by the company.

How to return a product on Amazon and request a refund

On cell phone

Step 1:

Open the Amazon app on your smartphone. At the bottom, tap the profile icon.

Access your customer profile in the Amazon application to start the order return process (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

tap “Your Orders”. Go to the section that groups all the orders already placed in the last six months in your Amazon account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: tap the item you want to return.

Tap the item you want to return and request a refund in the Amazon app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

on the next screen, tap “Return Items”. Note that you will see the information “Eligible by + deadline for return”. If you don’t see this, it’s because that product can no longer be returned.

All products eligible for return will have a notice alerting the deadline to open this request in the Amazon app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

mark the reason for the return.

Among the available reasons there is defect, violated packaging, dissatisfaction and some more options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

here is optional, but you can make additional comments about what prompted you to return the product . At the end, tap “Continue”.