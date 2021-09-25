new-video-for-venom-2-focuses-on-the-powers-of-the-villain-shriek

All this just reinforces what the clip itself Features: Shriek is a very dangerous character. During the 30 seconds of released scenes, we see the villain threatening these guards and this is already quite explanatory about who she is. Even though she is completely imprisoned, everyone is afraid to approach her for fear of what she is capable of doing.

In the comics, she was first introduced in Spider-Man Unlimited No. 1, from 1993, inside the arc Total Carnage — the same one that gave rise to the classic game of Super Nintendo. Basically, she was a psychiatric inmate who escapes along with Cletus Kasady and joins him in a series of murders. Later, the two end up having a romance based precisely on this bloodlust that unites them.