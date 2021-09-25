new-video-for-venom-2-focuses-on-the-powers-of-the-villain-shriek

Sony is still very committed with the release of Venom: Time of Carnage, so much so that this week it released a new clip that shows a little more of the plot and a character hitherto unknown to most of the public. The video is entirely focused on the villain Shriek (Naomi Harris), who will be one of the biggest threats that Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote will have to face throughout the plot, in addition to Carnage (Woody Harrelson) himself.
- Venom Premiere: Carnage Time is anticipated by one week in Brazil
- Venom 2 │ The post-credit scene of the film is amazing, first reactions show.
- New Venom posters : Time of Carnage has symbiotes coming out in the punch
The teaser itself is very brief and serves to contextualize who it is the villain and what are her powers. As can be seen, her abilities are related to her voice — almost like a villainous version of the DC heroine Black Canary — which forces Ravencroft prison guards to wear ear protectors and headphones to get close to her. And even that doesn’t seem to be enough, as she’s trapped in an acoustically insulated cell.
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!
All this just reinforces what the clip itself Features: Shriek is a very dangerous character. During the 30 seconds of released scenes, we see the villain threatening these guards and this is already quite explanatory about who she is. Even though she is completely imprisoned, everyone is afraid to approach her for fear of what she is capable of doing.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
In the comics, she was first introduced in Spider-Man Unlimited No. 1, from 1993, inside the arc Total Carnage — the same one that gave rise to the classic game of Super Nintendo. Basically, she was a psychiatric inmate who escapes along with Cletus Kasady and joins him in a series of murders. Later, the two end up having a romance based precisely on this bloodlust that unites them.
This sets the tone well for what we can expect — not least because it’s certain that we’ll see her somehow escaping and acting alongside the Carnage. Bearing in mind that Sony itself released posters highlighting the duo, protagonist Venom and even She-Venom, it’s possible to imagine that we’ll see Harris’ character facing off against the protagonist’s girlfriend, who must also have her own symbiote in Time of Carnage.
The curious thing is that, although some people have already seen the film and praised various aspects of the sequence — especially its post-credits scene — virtually nothing was said about Shriek. And while this makes her role in the plot a huge mystery, it also raises suspicions that she might not be as important or even interesting when Sony wants to make us believe.
Anyway, it won’t be long before we find out what’s next. Venom: Time of Carnage hits theaters on October 7th.
Source: ScreenRant
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.