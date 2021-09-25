what-is-and-how-do-loot-boxes-work?

Loot boxes, what a complicated thing isn’t it? Their existence has become a topic of debate in the community, many players and industry professionals criticize it, and it was also discussed in ministries in several countries.

An exorbitant amount of titles use them and seeing them has become commonplace, but have you ever wondered what it is and how it came about exactly? Today we’re going to take you on a journey through time to know the origin and what are loot boxes. Come with us and get to know this aspect of the industry!

Simply put, loot box is a system in games, which “rewards” some item in a seemingly random way. It’s a monetization medium often used by free games, but big titles like Overwatch also use it. Players can get them through purchases or as a reward in games.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The main discussion about the system is the fact that they are considered games of chance, which is prohibited in the country , due to the randomness of what can be achieved by opening them. Some studios explain, through numbers, how they work, and guarantee a higher-level item after opening that amount, but there is often an unfair feeling about it. Official MapleStory site showing the percentage chance of certain items (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Emergence During the years of 2004 and 2007 the industry has seen the first steps of loot boxes, mainly with MapleStory and its gachapon tickets. Gachapon refers to vending machines that are very popular in Japan, but which are also easily found here. You know the ones that come out with the toys, but we don’t know which one until we see them? The idea is the same as the loot boxes. Shop full of gashapons in Taiwan (Image: YEH CHE WEI/Unsplash)

Over the years more developers have started to use this mechanism in order to maintain the profitability of games free and ongoing. Over the years 2010, the system has exploded in popularity and reached major AAA titles. The most famous case was probably in Star Wars Battlefront II, where the purchase of crates was an important factor of the experience, which brings us to the next point.