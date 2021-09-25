what-is-and-how-do-loot-boxes-work?

Loot boxes, what a complicated thing isn’t it? Their existence has become a topic of debate in the community, many players and industry professionals criticize it, and it was also discussed in ministries in several countries.
An exorbitant amount of titles use them and seeing them has become commonplace, but have you ever wondered what it is and how it came about exactly? Today we’re going to take you on a journey through time to know the origin and what are loot boxes. Come with us and get to know this aspect of the industry!
Simply put, loot box is a system in games, which “rewards” some item in a seemingly random way. It’s a monetization medium often used by free games, but big titles like Overwatch also use it. Players can get them through purchases or as a reward in games.
Over the years more developers have started to use this mechanism in order to maintain the profitability of games free and ongoing. Over the years 2010, the system has exploded in popularity and reached major AAA titles. The most famous case was probably in Star Wars Battlefront II, where the purchase of crates was an important factor of the experience, which brings us to the next point.
There is no need to buy loot boxes, in fact, to participate in the game, but the grind
needed to acquire better items becomes so exhausting that it forces players to carry out the purchases. An account was made by the Goal website and, to be able to build a team with the best players on FIFA Ultimate Team, without paying, it would take .222 hours, or almost 1024 days. An unhealthy practice. Hearthstone is another title that, for players who started after so many years of release, competing on equal terms with others has become an arduous task. This made Blizzard launch different modes so that the player could enjoy the card game experience in a more pleasant way. Use for cosmetic items
In 1024 Abraham Maslow published “The Theory of Human Motivation”, which divides our needs into five categories, from the most basic to the most complex. As society has advanced and new forms of expression have emerged, it is no wonder that electronic games figure in the “Esteem” category of the pyramid. It is the famous maxim “skin
commands respect”. Many games, such as Overwatch, use the system to reward players with cosmetics, generating a debate that divides the community. While there is no problem in buying, because taking care of self-esteem is important, using luck to define this may be pushing the envelope. This practice, however, is more acceptable as it does not directly interfere with the experience that players have, but there are ways to get around the situation and give players more control. Riot Games allows players to buy the desired cosmetic in its store, as well as other games.
Riot allows players to have more control over purchases, even though it contains loot boxes (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
At the end of the day, loot boxes leave a sense of nostalgia for a time when electronic games were simpler and all that was needed to get the full experience was to buy the game. Source: Mapple Story, Goal
At the end of the day, loot boxes leave a sense of nostalgia for a time when electronic games were simpler and all that was needed to get the full experience was to buy the game.
Source: Mapple Story, Goal
