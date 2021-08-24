virat kohli on ashwin: Virat Kohli not entertaining thoughts of changing winning combination;IND vs ENG 3rd Test Expected Playing XI: Will there be a change in Team India for the third test? Virat Kohli gave this answer on Ashwin

Leeds

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that there is no reason to change the composition of the team which was successful in the previous match but experienced Ravichandran Ashwin may be included in the playing XI if the pitch suits the spinners. . Amid the debate over off-spinner Ashwin’s exclusion in the playing XI, Kohli has made it clear that he is not looking at making any changes in the winning XI for the match starting on Wednesday.

“We have no reason to make changes unless the players who played in the last Test have been injured,” he said. You don’t want to tease a winning combination, especially when the team has achieved such an incredible victory in the second Test. He, however, also said that India may try to feed Ashwin depending on the condition of the pitch.

He said the team management will assess the mood of the pitch on the third and fourth days before taking a call on Ashwin. “As far as Ashwin’s play is concerned, we are quite surprised to see the pitch. To be honest, we are seeing pitches which I did not expect.

Kohli said, ‘I thought there would be a lot of grass on the pitch. It will be more alive. But this is not happening. If Ashwin gets a chance in the team, then Ravindra Jadeja can be out of the playing XI.

