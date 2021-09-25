how-do-i-join-the-umatch-app-queue?

Umatch (Android l iOS l Web) is a dating app that goes beyond the obvious and therefore moves away from Tinder and other similar platforms. The app is aimed at a very specific audience: university students. Created in 660 in Brazil, in the midst of a pandemic scenario, its goal is to connect university students — who, in their Most of them have been away from academic life in recent months.

Dating app for university students is bomb and already has 8,000 people on the waiting list



The idea quickly attracted the eyes of new users, and despite this, many failed to test the news. That’s because access to the platform depends on invitations — a rule that, according to the founders, provides more security to the public, mostly female.

If you are interested in the proposal and do not have a golden ticket in hand, rest assured: Umatch has a waiting list and Canaltech will explain how to subscribe to it.

How to use Tinder Gold How to make video calls in Tinder Step 1 : access Umatch and, on the home page, select the option "I don't have an invitation". O process can also be performed by computer.

Step 2: Once that is done, click on the “List of Interest” button, located at the bottom of the screen. Another way, in addition to the interest list, is to ask your university athlete to contact the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: To enter the Umatch queue, enter your e-mail address and the university where you study. Enter your credentials and proceed. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Finally, you will see a notice that your request has been submitted. Finally, click on the “Beauty” button. Once that’s done, just wait for Umatch’s contact via email. Now, just wait! (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to get on the Umatch app’s queue and connect with other college students.