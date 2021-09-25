iphone-apps-collect-data-even-without-users'-permission

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

According to Apple’s privacy terms, if a user has chosen not to enable App Tracking in one app, no other method can be used for data collection. Still, some programs are breaking the apple company’s rules, using this strategy very sneakily.

Researchers at privacy software company Lockdown, in conjunction with The Washington Post ( TWP), found that some apps are collecting data from a new strategy that makes use of webpage identifiers, often used to ensure that websites are being displayed correctly on different devices.

Basically, when we access a website from a computer and a mobile phone, we may notice differences in their display. This is due to data being collected during the process of connecting to the pages, which is used to optimize the display of content for each device. These same data, called identifiers, are being used surreptitiously by applications to collect and transmit information from the devices where they are running.

Breaking rules

According to the TWP report, this new strategy has been detected in 3 popular iPhone apps: Subway Surfers, Streamer Life! and Run Rich 3D. While using any of these apps, they are constantly sending data to the Chartboost ad agency 29.

Information such as the mobile’s IP address, its available storage space, its current volume level and its battery level are being collected by these apps. These data, according to the researchers, can be used together to identify users’ iPhones and target advertising campaigns specifically for those devices.

For Johnny Lin, former iCloud engineer, Apple’s lack of action regarding this method of data collection makes the new privacy rules introduced by the company in April useless, and in some cases even a liar, as even when the user chooses not to be monitored, information may be being transmitted to advertising agencies without your knowledge.

The

Canaltech

has entered contact the Apple press office in Brazil asking about data collection by apps. Until the publication of this article, however, the company had not yet given any feedback.

Source: 9to5mac, The Washington Post