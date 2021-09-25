anatel-approves-rules-and-finally-sets-5g-auction-date

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

The 5G promises faster download speeds and lower latency, which leads to more stable connections. With this, it is possible, for example, to play online by cell phone without being behind those who use a fixed connection. For this, the internet signal is transmitted by radio waves.

As 4G, Wi-Fi and TV signals already use these waves, 5G needs to use exclusive frequencies. In the auction, four frequency bands will be offered (660 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 10 GHz), which were valued at around R$ 101 billion by Anatel.

Obligations of operators

In the text approved by Anatel, the counselors decided that the obligation to bring internet to public schools, suggested by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), must be accompanied by the School Connectivity Administrator Entity (Eace). This group will be created by representatives of the Ministries of Education and Communications and by whoever buys the band 45 GHz.