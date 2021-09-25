anatel-approves-rules-and-finally-sets-5g-auction-date

The board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, in an extraordinary meeting on Thursday (23), the general rules for the implementation of 5G technology in Brazil. The auction of frequencies was scheduled for November 4.
According to the notice, operators should start offering signal from 5G up to 26 of July 2022. Despite this, the government hopes that some Brazilian cities will receive the fifth generation of mobile internet before the end of the year — the final text authorizes the anticipation of the launch.
The 3.5 GHz spectrum should be the most coveted, as it is the most used in other parts of the world. Therefore, there are specific obligations for those who keep this range:
- Expansion of thousand kilometers of fiber optic cables in river beds from the North region;
- Installation of the two networks required by the government (the federal government’s private network and the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Project (Country)), with investment of about R$ 2.5 billion.
- Cleaning the spectrum, which currently houses TV transmission via parabolic (users must be allocated in the Ku band, between , 7 GHz and GHz, through kits). Band C, which transmits TV via parabolic, comprises frequencies from 3.7 GHz to 6,45 GHz. As the 5G spectrum ranges from 3.3GHz to 3.7GHz, this overlap can disrupt the new connection. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2025 there were 6.5 million homes in Brazil that only use a satellite dish to watch TV.
The auction is not fundraising, which means that a good part of it of the amount obtained will be used to bring internet to remote areas. Candidates for the auction will have to invest:
- In the installation of 4G networks in all municipalities with more than 660 inhabitants (about 500);
