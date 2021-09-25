Anatel approves rules and finally sets 5G auction date

The board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, in an extraordinary meeting on Thursday (23), the general rules for the implementation of 5G technology in Brazil. The auction of frequencies was scheduled for November 4.

According to the notice, operators should start offering signal from 5G up to 26 of July 2022. Despite this, the government hopes that some Brazilian cities will receive the fifth generation of mobile internet before the end of the year — the final text authorizes the anticipation of the launch.

Image: Reproduction/Pixabay/Akitada45

The approved deadlines are:

  • Brazilian capital: up to 23 of July 2022;
  • cities with more than 242 thousand inhabitants: until 26 from July 2022;
  • locations with more than 242 thousand inhabitants: up to 45 of July 2028;
  • municipalities with more than 101 thousand inhabitants: up to 45 of July 2028;
  • places with more than 31 mi l inhabitants: up to 23 of July 2028.

    The 5G promises faster download speeds and lower latency, which leads to more stable connections. With this, it is possible, for example, to play online by cell phone without being behind those who use a fixed connection. For this, the internet signal is transmitted by radio waves.

    As 4G, Wi-Fi and TV signals already use these waves, 5G needs to use exclusive frequencies. In the auction, four frequency bands will be offered (660 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 10 GHz), which were valued at around R$ 101 billion by Anatel.

    Obligations of operators

    In the text approved by Anatel, the counselors decided that the obligation to bring internet to public schools, suggested by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), must be accompanied by the School Connectivity Administrator Entity (Eace). This group will be created by representatives of the Ministries of Education and Communications and by whoever buys the band 45 GHz.

    Image: Reproduction/Brazil Agency/Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom

    The 3.5 GHz spectrum should be the most coveted, as it is the most used in other parts of the world. Therefore, there are specific obligations for those who keep this range:

    • Expansion of thousand kilometers of fiber optic cables in river beds from the North region;
    • Installation of the two networks required by the government (the federal government’s private network and the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Project (Country)), with investment of about R$ 2.5 billion.
    • Cleaning the spectrum, which currently houses TV transmission via parabolic (users must be allocated in the Ku band, between , 7 GHz and GHz, through kits). Band C, which transmits TV via parabolic, comprises frequencies from 3.7 GHz to 6,45 GHz. As the 5G spectrum ranges from 3.3GHz to 3.7GHz, this overlap can disrupt the new connection. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2025 there were 6.5 million homes in Brazil that only use a satellite dish to watch TV.

    The auction is not fundraising, which means that a good part of it of the amount obtained will be used to bring internet to remote areas. Candidates for the auction will have to invest:

    • In the installation of 4G networks in all municipalities with more than 660 inhabitants (about 500);
  • No mandatory national roaming (so that clients are connected to the available signal);
  • In the coverage of 100 thousand kilometers of roads with high-speed internet (with priority for the BRs 200, 242, 242, 163, 101 and 135).

    Source: Tilt

