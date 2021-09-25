Nine Unknowns Review | Series comes to an end as an almost perfect disaster

In August, we met the series Nine Unknowns, original production of Hulu that is available in Brazil through Amazon Prime Video. The plot is a television adaptation of author Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, and you’ve probably heard her name around, as she’s also the mind behind Big Little Lies, which became a series on HBO.
When announced, Nine Unknowns already promised to be a great promise for having a great cast. In addition to having Nicole Kidman in the lead, who was the person responsible for rescuing this adaptation, the series also features Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon and Bobby Cannavale. With the release of the first episode, however, the series has not shown itself as promising as before, and there are several reasons for that.
Warning: this review contains spoilers from Nine Unknowns!
It is unavoidable to say that the series is a waste of cast. The television adaptation of the characters was a major disaster, with the exception of Melissa and Bobby. The actors managed to incorporate those personalities portrayed in the book, of Frances and Tony, to create a unique connection and possibly the one that makes the most sense within the series.
Not even Nicole Kidman , one of the greatest Hollywood actresses of all time, managed to deliver her best. In addition to a characterization that made it clear that the hair is a wig, the Russian accent left a lot to be desired. Masha also fails to be the rigid and opposing person that is described in the book to easily hand over who is as fragile as his guests.
Liane Moriarty’s story is long and boring, delivering a lot of content for a creative adaptation. However, the result was a plot with guests spending more time at the pool and hiking than doing retreat activities. When that happens, the series stops being a drama to become a great drama, with characters so fragile and sensitive that they end up becoming simply silly.
Image: Disclosure/Hulu
Character construction Carmel (Regina Hall) seems to have been raised a distraught person, but none of her self-worthy bouts have really convinced her, with the exception of the uncomfortable scene of beating a mannequin. Perhaps, if the series didn’t appeal to attempts to bring humor to the plot, the stories of each would be told more convincingly.
The moment of introducing illegality into Masha’s actions, when the leader of Tranquillum House offers microdoses of hallucinogens to guests, could have been more impactful and caused more anger from those who were being drugged without knowing it. The revelation was a big “we’re angry, but we’re not going to do anything.” Also, the way to make Masha more interesting than the rest of the cast resulted in a made-up story that she was being stalked, as if she needed to Americanize and add a touch of action and mystery to a case that originally takes place in Australia .
507143 Image: Disclosure/Hulu
Image: Disclosure/Hulu
The production is not a bad series, much less difficult to watch. However, everything ends up in attempts: to bring humor, to be scary, to address traumas, psychological disorders, addictions and even a little paranormality. The last episode, however, got into a rhythm that should have happened from the beginning, bringing emotions that are not only on the screen, but that infect whoever is watching. Overall, then, the plot ends up in a great mix of elements that become a big mess. Still, as we value for entertainment, play is worth it.
Nine Unknowns is available complete on Amazon Prime Video in eight episodes.
