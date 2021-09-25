Nine Unknowns Review | Series comes to an end as an almost perfect disaster

In August, we met the series Nine Unknowns, original production of Hulu that is available in Brazil through Amazon Prime Video. The plot is a television adaptation of author Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, and you’ve probably heard her name around, as she’s also the mind behind Big Little Lies, which became a series on HBO.

When announced, Nine Unknowns already promised to be a great promise for having a great cast. In addition to having Nicole Kidman in the lead, who was the person responsible for rescuing this adaptation, the series also features Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon and Bobby Cannavale. With the release of the first episode, however, the series has not shown itself as promising as before, and there are several reasons for that.